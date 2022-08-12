Mercedes-Benz prices first plug-in C-Class

There's a new face for the C-Class but a lot more has been changed beneath the skin.

The plug-in hybrid Mercedes-Benz C 350 e has been priced locally, becoming the most powerful C-Class in New Zealand before the high-performance AMG variants arrive.

Available now in Sedan guise exclusively, the C 350 e combines the 150KW/320Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder from the C 200 with a 95kW/440Nm electric motor to generate a total of 230kW/550Nm. That’s enough to hit 100kph in just over six seconds.

The battery pack has been repositioned to retain the boot space of the combustion-only models, and is large enough to offer a claimed 100km of range between charges.

As standard, the C 350 e will charge at up to 11kW on an AC connection, while the optional Charging Package Plus ($1300) adds a DC charging system for fast charging support at up to 55kW. This package also bumps AC charging to a maximum of 22kW.

Specifications are high, with the Comfort Suspension a pre-ticked box, adding self-levelling rear suspension. There is also leather upholstery, privacy glass and the Driving Assistance Package Plus.

This adds a bunch of extra active safety and convenience measures like active blind spot assist, active brake assist with cross-traffic function, active lane-change assist, route-based speed adaptation, and the Pre-Safe side accident preparation system.

Other standard kit includes the 11.9-inch portrait screen with sat-nav and smartphone integration, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and the AMG Line interior trim which adds a sportier steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, electric sports front seats and ambient lighting.

Pricing for the C 350 e starts at $111,200, which means it’s too expensive for any Clean Car rebate, but still doesn’t incur a fee because of its hybrid nature.

It is covered by a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, and the vehicle price includes all applicable on-road costs and pre-delivery charges.