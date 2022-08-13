Motorsport New Zealand prepares for an electric future

The electrification of motorsport in New Zealand won’t start at the top with the Toyota Racing Series, but it is starting.

With the continued rise of EVs around the world, it is inevitable one day that they will make their way into motorsport. Indeed, they have already started at a high-profile global level in the form of the Formula E single-seater formula and its Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy feeder series, as well as its off-road offshoot, Extreme E.

But what about local-level grassroots motorsport – is there any planning for an electrified future there?

Yes there is, as MotorSport New Zealand, the local affiliate of the world motorsport authority, the FIA, is deep into planning for motorsports it involves with becoming an ohm ground.

Chris Dillon Porsche already runs track experiences with the Taycan – could it be mixing it with 911s in a race one day?

For circuit categories, that new chapter won’t start with the highest-level national classes, which peak with the premier single-seater Toyota Racing Series that draws up-and-coming drivers chasing international success, because they are governed by regulation giving no allowance for electric at present.

MSNZ chief executive Elton Goonan instead sees the revolution starting at the grassroots, at club level, where ‘run-what-you-brung’ is well established and bent for innovation well known. Full electrics, mild and plug-in hybrids, either as conversions of existing cars or ground-up one-offs – MSNZ expects to see all that.

Richard Bosselman Motorsport New Zealand’s chief executive Elton Goonan charges an all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5.

“Electric and hybrid vehicles are going to be a big part of our future. There is already a growing interest from our competitors who want to use them for competition. We’ve heard some interesting ideas,” said Goonan.

This isn’t a case of a new tech bumping off an old; the authority is sure traditional combustion engines will maintain relevance in the sport for years yet. However, it also believes the swing towards battery cars could well see them having bespoke categories within five years.

Considering a technology that clearly presents different safety and technical requirements raises obvious issues, but as much as EVs present specific risks and regardless that acceptance ultimately lays with event organisers and venues – at present, two of the eight established national circuits won’t allow EVs and, for others, they’re a grey area – there’s no ignoring them.

Handout All-electric motorsport started at the top on a global level, with the Formula E series being the highest-profile series.

Electric vehicles have an ever-growing presence nationally and are increasingly common in motorsport globally, Goonan reminds.

The bespoke categories of Formula E and the off-shoot Extreme, which respectively involve Kiwis Mitch Evans and Emma Gilmour, are now established. Formula One, and the world rally and endurance championships and European touring car racing all have hybrid drivetrains.

First taste of the international recipe will come with Rally NZ over September 29-October 2. Local scrutineers and marshals have to undertake a specific FIA training programme. Spectators can expect to receive advisories; the old days of lending a hand to push a stricken car back onto the road are suddenly a lot more complex.

Steven Tee An off-road off-shoot of the Formula E series is the new Extreme E series.

Guidelines drawn up after consultation with a range of experts in vehicle and battery design, fire and emergency services, member clubs and car distributors circulated to clubs last November have been reasonably well-received. Questions have been raised. That’s fine. MSNZ wants this to be an educative process. Now training of rescue and medical workers in the use of an overseas-developed specialist emergency response gear is kicking off.

“These (guidelines) will evolve as we all gain more experience in the use of EVs in a competition environment,” says Goonan. “We encourage clubs and licence holders to work with us and it’s an ongoing process, but there’s been good interest and feedback.”

A FIA grant has allowed MSNZ to purchase five personal protective equipment packs, each costing $5000, to ensure rescuers are protected in the case of a shock or fire.

Richard Bosselman Elton Goonan with some of MSNZ’s electric car emergency worker safety kit.

The packs including a helmet, heavy-duty gloves, a defibrillator, high voltage isolation poles and rescue hooks – designed to pull people away from cars if they've been temporarily paralysed by an electric shock – will be loaned to clubs whenever they accept electric vehicles in their events. A Southland club running a dual sprint in a couple of weeks seems set to be the first user.

MSNZ’s role is about ensuring everyone, not least competitors themselves, have clear understanding of their responsibilities, with safety paramount.

Some projects and proposals seem a little too adventuresome – a proposal to run a car on multiple radio control car battery sets and a one-make series for early Nissan Leafs have been problematic – but there’s more promise from a South Island group trying to develop a single-seater EV. There’s also Sebastian Steel’s Ghost EV, a homebuilt hill climb car developed in Lower Hutt, and the big headline maker - rally star Haydon Paddon’s Hyundai Kona, created in Cromwell, whose big-name backers include the Korean marque’s national distributor.

Having shown walloping pace in demonstration at several high-profile hillclimbs and rally sprints, an upgrade to a larger battery conceivably gives it strength to involve in the national rally championship, in which Paddon has shone in a petrol Hyundai i20.

Graeme Murray Photogrphy/Supplied Kiwi rally star Hayden Paddon already has a fully-electric Hyndai Kona rally car developed.

So, good to go? Not quite, says Goonan. Balance of performance requires consideration. “A big part of our thing is fairness. Once you start running petrol and EV in the same class, you then have the equivalency factor to work out”.

Beyond that, until proven, it will likely have to steer clear of a natural habitat for rally cars, forests, due to fire risk. The South Canterbury round is the only one in the national series that doesn’t run through wooded areas; the 2022 edition was last month. At this point the car might have to await next year’s return.

How big is that risk? EV road cars’ batteries are well-protected, and so too is the Kona’s, but there’s still acknowledgement that even if the chance of a fire is low, if it does occur a lithium-ion battery blaze is all but impossible to extinguish.

Jaguar Racing Kiwi driver Mitch Evans chasing big result in Formula E season finale at the Berlin E-Prix.

Towing and touching is also challenging, for fear of electrocution. In that scenario, EVs giving those who come into contact with them an electric shock if the power source isn't properly grounded is a risk that won’t simply be addressed by the emergency packs.

MSNZ believes dedicated competition EVs will be required to be fitted with an emergency stop switch to isolate the general circuit breaker and high voltage components.

Status indicators could yet also become the norm on outright racing vehicles, borrowing a similar system to F1, Formula E and the WRC where a red or green light will be illuminated to show whether the vehicle is safe to touch or not.

Also, MSNZ intends series production and fully-fledged racing EVs will have to hold a motorsport log book, with the ultimate aim of gathering more data for incident management and assisting venues in understanding what facility upgrades may be required. Beyond all that, Goonan says, competitors will be expected to have answers to every question about safety implementations that might reasonably be expected.