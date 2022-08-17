Opel Mokka small SUV priced for New Zealand

The Mokka will land in October as Opel’s first ever locally offered model.

Opel has priced the incoming Mokka small SUV, which will debut in New Zealand in three guises, including a fully electric version.

The Mokka will be the first model from Opel to be available here, chosen because it “looks like it is cut from the future in terms of its styling, and feels like it is with its driving experience,” according to local commercial manager, Noah Robertson.

It will ask $38,990 (plus on-roads) for the base Edition, which uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged triple offering 96kW/230Nm and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The engine is Euro6 approved, and while final emissions are yet to be confirmed, Opel does say it qualifies for a $1923 Clean Car rebate.

Edition Mokkas get LED headlights with automatic high beams, autonomous braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and front/rear parking sensors with a reversing camera as standard. Inside is a seven-inch infotainment screen paired with another seven-inch digital instrument cluster, with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Supplied SRi models get the new ‘Pure Panel’ digital dash.

Next up is the $44,990 SRi model, which gets the same engine (and same rebate), adding Matrix LED headlights to the fray along with a black roof and bonnet, 18-inch wheels (up from 17s), adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, a 10-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav and a 12-inch digital instrument panel.

Opel is calling the two screens the Pure Panel, curving around the driver with the analogue air-con controls also angled towards the driver.

Finally, the electric Mokka-e SRi tops the range with a 100kW/260Nm single electric motor, paired with a “next-generation battery” offering up to 363km of range between chares.

Supplied The Mokka will also land as a fully electric model, based on the Peugeot e-2008.

Opel isn’t detailing the powertrain just yet but considering the relationship between it and Peugeot, we can assume it be similar if not identical to the e-2008. That means a 50kWh battery supporting charge rates up to 100kW on a DC fast charger.

The EV gets all the same specifications as the petrol SRi, and starts at $69,990 before the full Clean Car rebate of $8625. For comparison, the Peugeot e-2008 starts at $73,990 before the rebate, but has a higher claimed range at 372km.

Those interested in a Mokka can reserve one right now for $100, with arrivals set for early October. Other confirmed upcoming Opel models include the Corsa and Corsa-e supermini, the new Astra and Astra hybrid, and the Grandland/Grandland Hybrid. These don’t have pricing yet.