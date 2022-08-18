Audi preparing five new plug-ins for launch next year

Audi has expanded its electric range with a new SUV. Meet the Q4, coming in regular and Sportback body shapes.

Audi New Zealand has announced five new plug-in hybrids will join its local range in 2023, along with the Q4 e-tron electric SUV.

Three of the new models will form a part of an Audi roadshow that has started in Queenstown last week, before making its way up the country stopping in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, Napier, Tauranga, Hamilton, and Auckland.

The models on show are the A3 TFSI e, Q3 TFSI e and Q5 TFSI e. New Zealand will also get the Q7 TFSI e and Q8 TSFI e next year, but aren’t a part of the roadshow. Also on display will be the Q4 e-tron.

Supplied The plug-in hybrid A3 is coming back for 2023.

All are evaluation models, and don’t represent the final local specification. That, along with pricing, are yet to be confirmed.

Dean Sheed, General Manager of Audi New Zealand says he expects these models will sell out before they arrive next year. “It has been seven years since we last launched a plug-in hybrid in New Zealand, and the market has changed considerably since then. The vast range of vehicles will allow customers of all lifestyles to make a change towards a more sustainable way of living.”

Supplied The Q4 is set to be Audi’s next all-electric offering.

The Q4 e-tron will get the range-topping 50 quattro, boasting two electric motors for all-wheel drive and a maximum output of 220kW, allowing a 0-100kph sprint of 6.2 seconds.

As for the PHEVs, Audi New Zealand hasn’t said what exact models we’ll get but the top-rung A3 45 gets the same 180kW/400Nm 1.4-litre petrol engine and electric motor pairing as the Skoda Octavia RS iV. There is also a lesser 40 version, which offers 150kW/350Nm, the same as the old A3 PHEV.

The plug-in Q3 should get a similar powertrain, if not the same, while the larger Q5 TFSI e bumps the engine up to a 2.0-litre, allowing for up to 266kW/500Nm, according to Audi USA.

Supplied The plug-in hybrid Q5 isn’t part of Audi’s local roadshow but will be joining the range next year.

Finally, the Q7 and Q8 PHEVs are expected to share engines, that being a 3.0-litre V6 (petrol now) with up to 340kW and 700Nm.

As mentioned, final specs and pricing are far from confirmed. Hopefully we’ll get more on that front before the year ends.

As for Audi’s roadshow, the schedule is below if you want to have a look at the upcoming models.