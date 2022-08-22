Car 101: how to drive on the motorway

Driving on a motorway can be nerve-wracking if you aren’t used to it.

Driving in a big city means you will, at some point or another, end up on a motorway. But they can be a bit nerve-wracking, especially for learner drivers or those without much confidence. If that’s you or somebody you know, here are a few pointers.

How to use the right-hand lane

Most urban motorways have multiple lanes. The official road rules state that you should always try and keep left unless passing, which means you should not use the right-hand lane for cruising. Obviously this doesn’t really apply when there’s heavy traffic.

NZTA/Supplied When traffic is heavy, any lane goes. But when it’s light, stick to the left or middle lanes.

If traffic is clear, stick in the left or middle lane, even if you’re going fast. It’s not your job to police other road users (unless you’re a police officer), so don’t hold people up by sitting at 90kph in the right-hand lane. Just move over.

You are allowed to switch lanes as much as you’d like, provided you give the required three seconds of indication and make sure there’s enough space.

What ‘merge like a zip means’ (driving at speed)

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The on-ramp at Waterview in Auckland.

Merging onto a motorway can be a bit scary, especially when things are busy but not slow. You may have seen signs saying to ‘merge like a zip’, but what does that mean exactly?

Basically, it means to slot in behind one car already on the motorway and ahead of another, like how a zip works. It doesn’t mean squeeze in behind the person merging, nor does it mean drive past everyone else and try and push in to save all of two seconds.

It also means you need to drive at the same speed as the motorway traffic. The citybound on-ramp at Te Atatu in Auckland is atrocious for this. It’s a poorly designed loop, which doesn’t help, but it’s far too common for people to be entering the motorway at speeds as low as 30kph, which is incredibly annoying for the 15 cars stuck behind them, not to mention dangerous when the cars are coming past at 100kph. I know gas prices are nasty, but you simply must go faster if you want to use the motorway.

Safe following distance

Tom Lee/Stuff Make sure you’re following at a safe distance, particularly at higher speeds.

You might have heard of the two-second rule, which is an easy way to ensure you’re at a safe distance behind the person in front of you. It works by seeing when they pass a point in the road and counting to two seconds before you pass the same point. That could be a landmark off to the side, or an easily visible mark in the road. In the wet, the two-second rule expands to four seconds, to account for potential loss of traction.

Of course, you’re allowed to be further back than that, provided you’re still driving at the right speed, this is more a rule to prevent tailgating.

Driving too slow

Stuff You can be ticketed for driving too slow.

Speaking of which, driving too slow is actually a ticketable offence. A few years ago, a woman was fined $150 for driving 85kph on a 100kph motorway, with the reason given "slow vehicle or inconsiderate driving, impeded traffic".

The problem here is that there aren’t actually set rules around ticketing slow drivers, like there are with speeding over the limit, with the decision at the discretion of the officer.

"There is no fixed point at which action will be taken regarding a driver who is driving slowly," acting road policing boss, Inspector Peter McKennie said at the time of the above event. ​"Often that action will be educational rather than issuing an infringement notice."