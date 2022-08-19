Dodge's electric Charger has debuted and we've become children again

Dodge has revealed its vision of the future of muscle cars, and it looks bright.

Dodge has revealed its electric muscle car, taking the shape of a 126dB Charger rather than a Challenger (the name suits more, to be fair) and it’s clear the company isn’t messing around.

The car’s full name is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV, and you may have noticed we quoted decibel figures above instead of kilowatts or Newton metres. That’s for two reasons – massive power figures aren’t as showstopping as they once were (and Dodge hasn’t confirmed them yet), particularly with EVs, and the fact that Dodge has given its EV something called a ‘Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust’.

According to Dodge, it’s an industry-first system that pushes "performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the vehicle." We’re not sure what sound that might be, but it’s as loud as a Hellcat V8 under full gas, which is quite loud indeed.

Supplied This is the thoroughly awesome Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV, the future of Dodge’s muscle cars.

And it won’t be a purely fake noise either; according to Dodge engineers, they took the firing order of a V8 engine and used it to create a sound that's “amplified with air pushed through a chambered exhaust system.”

READ MORE:

* Dodge Challenger and Charger to retire with seven new specials

* Chevrolet to expand Corvette family with electric sedan and SUV

* Dodge to replace V8 with turbocharged straight six?

* Farewell to the mighty Hellcat V8



As for the powertrain, it’s called the Banshee, and that’s about all we know. Dodge isn’t offering any details aside from the fact that it’s an 800 volt system and that it powers all four wheels. Banshee badges dot the exterior, indicating this is the direct replacement for the Hellcat, which had also had its own badges.

Supplied That triangle in the middle is the Fratzog symbol, and it doesn’t really mean anything.

The weird triangle badge is the Fratzog, which was a part of Dodge vehicles in the 1960s and 1970s, and since Dodge is combining past and future, here it is.

There’s a transmission too, called eRupt, and it offers multiple speeds with distinct shift points and an “electromechanical shifting experience” along with a button for a brief jolt of extra power. This would be a first for an EV, at least as far as we know, and sound fantastic paired with that Fratzonic exhaust.

The styling is heavily inspired by the Charger Daytona of the late 1960s, with that menacing nose outlined by a white LED strip. The bonnet is deeply scalloped, featuring Dodge’s new ‘R-Wing’ to enhance airflow and boost aerodynamic performance.

Supplied The ‘R-Wing’, a new front aerodynamic wing debuting on the Charger Daytona EV.

There are flush-mounted doorhandles, which weren’t on the original Daytona, and the rear end now functions like a hatchback. Dodge says “unexpected utility and storage capacity” is possible with the rear seats folded. The rear end features that Fratzog logo in the centre of two LED ovals, with two large tunnels allowing air to exit the rear wheel wells.

Inside is a red-tinted cabin with a 12.3-inch digital display angled towards the driver, a 16-inch digital screen behind the wheel and an eight-inch head-up display projected onto the windscreen. The imagines show touch-based controls in the doors, while the gear selector looks a bit like an old-school pistol-grip shifter.

A set of physical climate controls sit beneath the infotainment screen, and the steering wheel holds controls for media and drive modes.

Supplied The interior looks quite close to finished... Hopefully that means the Charger Daytona EV is too.

Finally, the on/off switch is hidden below a flip-up cover, like a missile launcher on a jet, which very much appeals to our inner child (even though Lamborghini has had it for years).

Honestly, the whole thing appeals to our inner child, because it’s so damn cool. Performance figures shouldn’t be far away and, because this is Dodge, we’d imagine the power is close to four digits and the 0-100kph time starts with a two.

It remains to be seen how much of the Daytona EV makes it to production, and when that might be, but it all seems reasonably advanced for a concept, so here’s hoping it gets the green light largely as-is.