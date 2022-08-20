A stray dog in Georgia made it his job to protect kids crossing the street

While most people can usually figure out a bunch of kids waiting at a pedestrian crossing is a cue to stop, there are some complete dingleberries that need to be told.

You’ll often see people holding out big STOP signs to this effect, but in the city of Batumi in Georgia, a stray dog has taken it upon himself to protect kids wanting to cross the road.

His name is Kupata, which translates to sausage, and for at least two years has been guiding kid safely across the road by running out to stop traffic.

The video above shows him in action, dancing around the cars and people to ensure the kids get across without harm.

READ MORE:

* Furry Friday: Seriously cute

* Room review: A night at QT Auckland with a dog

* School constable reminds parents broken yellow lines 'not for show'

* Trial launched to improve safety of primary school kids



A couple of aforementioned dingleberries ignore the crossing and drive straight through, earning the wrath of Kupata, who chases a black car halfway down the road barking his head off before returning to stop traffic.

It seems he focuses on a single crossing (he can’t be everywhere at once, after all), and his dedication has made him so popular that he has become the unofficial mascot of the city with his own murals and Instagram page.

“He does this every day,” a local told The Dodo. “He takes his job very seriously. And sometimes he waits for children for one hour to make sure that they feel safe in the park and they cross the street safely.”

He doesn’t seem all that bothered by not having a home either, as basically everyone in the city has become his family. Kupata has his own kennel for shelter and, judging by his rather rotund puku, is not left hungry.