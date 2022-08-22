Someone has snapped a Nissan Note in half and built a trike

A Nissan Note might not be the first car that comes to mind when it comes to creative mods.

The Nissan Note is a humble little hatchback, great at running errands and being frugal on gas. It’s not much of a modding platform, and yet people still get stuck into lowering them, adding better sound systems, even spicing up the powertrain. But this is the first time we’ve seen someone actually rebuild one as something different.

By the looks, a Note in Ohio was involved in an accident, probably a rear-ending, and damaged enough to not warrant repair. Its owner (or some other creative soul) then decided to simply cut the back half off and turn the car into a trike.

The new rear end is a homebuilt structure with sheetmetal covering the fuel tank. A single rear wheel that looks like it was pulled off a trailer suspends everything, connected to a rather impressive suspension set-up.

Supplied The suspension set-up is actually pretty creative.

The Note is front-wheel drive, so chopping the rear off won’t have affected the powertrain besides the exhaust, which is now almost certainly illegal.

Hopefully the rear brake lines were plugged when the mods were done because there definitely aren’t any brakes on that wheel.

Supplied Interior could do with a bit of a clean...

According to the owner, the car rides and performs just fine. There’s “good air", a functioning CD player and “good tyres and brakes”. Cabin could do with a clean, though.

The car has done 185,735 miles, or just about 300,000km, most of which probably used the four original wheels.

Sadly, the original listing has been taken down. It’s unclear if the car-trike-thing was sold or if the owner decided he had built something too incredible to be unleashed into the world.