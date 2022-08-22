Aston Martin chops the top off the V12 Vantage

Aston Martin has revealed the last Vantage to be given a V12 engine.

Aston Martin has revealed its most powerful car to ever go without a roof – the V12 Vantage Roadster.

Like the coupe on which it is based, the V12 Vantage Roadster uses the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 pulled from the DBS grand tourer and an eight-speed automatic transmission to send power to the rear wheels. It makes 515KW/753Nm and will hit 60mph (97kph) in 3.5 seconds, just 0.1 seconds slower than the coupe.

Aston has given the Roadster a bespoke tune for its adaptive dampers to accommodate the weight bump from the extra chassis reinforcement. The Roadster tips the scales at 1855kg with the extra Lightweight Package (more carbon fibre in the body, seats and cabin, as well as lighter wheels), while the coupe weighs in at 1795kg.

Supplied The V12 Vantage Roadster might be the sexiest convertible ever built.

The rest of the Roadster is broadly identical to the hardtop version, with carbon body panels and side sills, a wide, aggressive stance (40mm wider than the regular Vantage), carbon ceramic brakes and a lightweight battery. The engine breathes through a special centre-mounted twin exit exhaust system, which weighs 7.2kg less than the V8-powered Vantage Roadster.

Up front is a massive grille, 25% larger than the standard car, and a horseshoe bonnet vent for better engine cooling.

Supplied The Roadster doesn’t get the awesome rear wing from the coupe, but you can put it back on if you want.

Sadly missing is the rear wing from the V12 Vantage coupe, but buyers can ask to have it put back on (for a cost, presumably).

Inside is the same as the coupe, with sports seats in full semi-aniline leather coming as standard. As mentioned, lightweight carbon fibre seats are an optional extra.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure the V12 Vantage Roadster possesses the same potency and dynamism that characterises the V12 Vantage, while surpassing it in terms of raw sensory excitement that you only achieve with roof down driving.

Supplied The interior is as sumptuous as you’d like, with plenty of leather and carbon fibre.

“With more power and torque than any Vantage Roadster before it, a wide-track chassis with precisely tuned suspension calibration, and up to ten times the downforce of the series production Vantage Roadster, this is a breathtaking machine created for our most enthusiastic customers”.

Production of the V12 Vantage Roadster is due to commence in Q3 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q4 2022.

Local pricing is to be confirmed, but with production limited to 249 examples worldwide, don’t expect it to be a bargain.