Carroll Shelby's 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider has sold

This is the car in which Carroll Shelby won the most during his racing career, a Ferrari 410 Sport Spider.

The most expensive car that sold over the weekend at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction was one of the most significant Ferrari racers from the 1950s – a “big block” 410 Sports Spider driven by both Juan Manuel Fangio and Carroll Shelby.

In fact, Shelby won more races in this car than any other in his driving career, notching 10 podiums and eight wins.

The car was originally designed to win the 1955 Carrera Panamericana rally, using a low-riding tubular spaceframe of unusual width and featured a shorter wheelbase, with the hopes of neutralising the Panamericana’s uneven roads.

Power came from a new 4961cc V12 engine, up in capacity slightly from the older 4954cc engine thanks to a longer block, which featured Formula One-style twin-plug ignition per cylinder, a quadruple distributor and coil ignition system, and three huge twin-choke Weber 46 DCF carburettors to develop nearly 300kW of power.

This is one of just two factory-campaigned examples to get the twin-spark long-block V12, making it extremely rare.

RM Sotheby's It’s one of just two cars to come from Ferrari with the twin-spark long-block 4.9-litre V12.

Unfortunately, the Carrera Panamericana was cancelled in the wake of the 1955 Le Mans disaster, in which 83 spectators were killed and another 180 injured when a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR left the track and disintegrated in the crowd. This left Ferrari to reposition the 410 as a competitor in the 1956 World Sportscar Championship racing season.

By mid-1956, Ferrari had sold one of the two 410 Sports, chassis number 0598 CM, to American team principal John Edgar. He had just pried Shelby away from the Scuderia Parravano team, and the Texan had won for Edgar at a handful of small venues already that year.

The 410 arrived in San Francisco in August 1956 where team mechanic and hauler, Joe Landaker, transported it to Bremerton, Washington for the Seafair event. In his inaugural race in 0598 CM Shelby took the chequered flag, setting the stage for many more victories to come.

RM Sotheby's A message from Shelby himself.

Shelby caught the attention of Enzo Ferrari himself, who congratulated him on multiple occasions. Copies of correspondence are included with the car, along with Shelby’s first and last trophies won with the car, and a message from the man himself reading “Mr. Ferrari told me that this was the best Ferrari he ever built,” on the fuel tank.

Sotheby’s described the car as “without exaggeration one of the most important and colourful Ferraris to compete in racing during the 1950s.”

It sold over the weekend for just over US$22 million, or NZ$35.6 million, the most expensive car to cross the block during the auction.