Celebrating 25 years of the Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is six-generations and 25 years old - and the new one is going to be the most powerful one yet.

Honda’s long-serving Civic is celebrating two big anniversaries this year. The first is the remarkable milestone of 50 years of continuous production of the Civic, while the second is a bit more fast and furious: 25 years of the high-performance Type R variant.

The Civic Type R came about in 1997 as the “more attainable Type R” following on from the Integra Type R that appeared in 1995, and the first car to wear the Type R name, the NSX-R from 1992.

Over six generations, Honda says the formula has evolved to “deliver the ultimate front engine, front-wheel drive performance hatchback to customers. One that can comfortably handle the daily commute from Monday to Friday, before tackling the circuit at weekends.”

The Type R badge has been around for 30 years now, the Civic it is attached to has been around for 50 years. And they have been together for 25 years.

And we really can’t argue with that. So let’s just take a look through each generation of the iconic Civic Type R instead.

EK9 (1997-2000)

Supplied The EK9, launched in 1997 was the “accessible” Type R, following on from the Integra and NSX Type Rs.

While the Type R nameplate can be traced back to the 1992 NSX Type R, it was only available in extremely limited numbers. However, Honda applied the Type R philosophy to the Civic and followed a similar engineering ethic to the Integra and NSX to offer an “engaging, rewarding drive.”

The EK9 was sold in the Japanese domestic market only and had a high-end specification, including a hand-ported 1.6-litre DOHC VTEC engine that produced an impressive 116bhp-per-litre (86kW per litre), a lightweight seam-welded shell that contributed to a total vehicle weight of just 1050kg, paired with a helical LSD and unique suspension components to completely transform the driving experience of the vanilla Civic.

It earned rave reviews from the motoring press and instantly became a favourite of enthusiasts.

EP3 (2001 – 2005)

Supplied The EP3 Type R introduced the now-legendary 2.0-litre K series engine.

As a result of the huge success of the first-generation car, the second-generation was offered across Europe thanks, in part, to being manufactured in the United Kingdom.

The EP3 introduced the then all-new (but now legendary) 2.0-litre DOHC i-VTEC ‘K’ series engine that redefined what a normally aspirated two-litre engine could do. It, too, featured uprated brakes, a precise, close-ratio six-speed transmission and a shell that made extensive use of high-tensile steel to increase torsional static rigidity by 80 per cent over the EK9.

Toe-control link strut suspension in the front and reactive-link double-wishbone suspension at the rear combined with new electric power steering and variable gear ratio for enhanced steering feel and feedback.

FN2/ FD2 (2007-2011)

Supplied Honda split the Civic Type R into two for the third-gen car, with Japan getting the FD2 sedan, while the rest of the world had to settle for the lesser FN2 hatch...

The third generation Civic Type R was unique in that the European and Japanese models were quite dramatically different.

Europe received the FN2-based hatchback, which retained the proven 2.0-litre engine, but introduced a new chassis that moved the fuel tank beneath the front seats to improve interior space and flexibility.

However, Japanese customers were instead given the FD2 sedan, which offered an even more focused driving experience thanks to additional items such as a more powerful K20A engine, a helical LSD and powerful Brembo brakes. The increased weight of the sedan was countered by extensive use of structural adhesives instead of welding and aluminium in both the chassis and panels.

FK2 (2015-2017)

Supplied The FK2 from 2015 introduced turbocharging to the Civic Type R for the first time.

As market and regulatory expectations shifted, the move towards turbocharging was inevitable in order to keep emissions low and power high, so Honda engineers worked meticulously to develop the K20C1 turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that offered explosive performance thanks to a 228kW output.

In order to better control that significant increase in power, Honda introduced its dual axis strut suspension paired with a limited-slip differential to counter the torque-steer encountered in high output front-wheel drive cars.

The 2015 Civic Type R sprinted from 0-100kph in just 5.7 seconds and came equipped with large diameter (351mm) front discs that formed part of the high-performance Brembo braking system. The FK2 also proved to be a formidable base for a competition car, winning several TCR Touring Car titles around the globe.

FK8 (2017-2021)

Supplied 2017’s FK8 was the first Civic Type R to go on sale in the USA, and is one of the best hot hatches in recent history.

A significant evolution of the FK2, the FK8 from 2017 gained a host of new mechanical features such as adaptive dampers and further revisions to the K20C1 engine to boost power to 235kW.

The FK8 also threw significantly more downforce into the equation, with an external aerodynamic package and an advanced, almost flat underfloor, to actively contribute to negative lift. The model also made its debut in the United States, with the region leading global sales for the car.

FL5 (2022)

Supplied The FL5 Civic Type R should land in New Zealand later this year or early next year, and promises to be an absolute weapon.

Launching in New Zealand very soon, Honda says the all-new Civic Type R “further evolves, matures and refines technologies that have been developed over several generations.”

While we have yet to get behind the wheel, we are expecting very good things, with the company claiming that “new technologies and refined aerodynamics have helped set the bar higher once again, a clear lineage can be traced back to the FD2 generation with the incremental revisions resulting in the fastest, most rewarding and addictive Civic Type R ever built.”

And it seems to have the goods to pack that big claim up, with the new Type R already claiming the track record at Suzuka. We can’t wait...