Survey finds that buttons are less distracting than screens in cars

A new survey from Sweden has found that – shock, horror – using a touchscreen in a car is much more difficult and distracting than physical knobs and buttons.

The study was performed by Swedish auto magazine, Vi Bilagare, using a dozen vehicles. Most of these were new, but there was one Volvo V70 from 2005 in the mix as well.

Other cars included the BMW iX, Subaru Outback, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.3.

Damien O'Carroll The Tesla Model 3's huge touchscreen is very impressive, plus you can play video games on it.

Reviewers were taken to a closed airfield and asked to perform four tasks, while also having the angle at which they needed to look down to operate the controls measured. The longer it took the driver to complete the tests, the longer they effectively spent being distracted from the road.

READ MORE:

* BMW details iX electric SUV ahead of the local launch

* Three new electric vehicles due from Seat and Cupra by 2025

* This is Volkswagen's all-electric SUV: the ID.4

* Volvo XC60 a bold way to stay in the comfort zone



These tasks were:

Activate the heated seat, increase temperature by two degrees, and start the defroster.

Power on the radio and adjust the station to a specific channel.

Reset the trip computer.

Lower the instrument lighting to the lowest level and turn off the centre display.

Voice controls were not tested.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Mercedes’ infotainment system was rated highly for only requiring 20 degrees of head tilt to operate.

The drivers were given some time to familiarise themselves with the car (not specified), then told to drive at 110kph to begin the test.

Vi Bilagare found that the MG Marvel R was the worst offender, with the driver requiring 44.6 seconds to finish all the tasks, during which the car travelled 1372 metres. The BMW iX and Seat Leon performed better, requiring 30.4 seconds/928 metres and 29.3 seconds/895 metres respectively, while the Mercedes GLB needed 20.2 seconds and 616 metres.

The Volvo C40 was the easiest of the new cars to figure out (13.7 seconds and 417 metres), but the ancient V70 with its physical controls and complete lack of touchscreens took the win in just ten seconds/306 metres.

Glenn Lindberg/Vi BilÃ¤gare The 2005 Volvo V70 with no touchscreens in sight.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz GLB was the best in terms of head movement, only requiring 20 degree. The magazine says the other cars needed 56 degrees of movement, but doesn’t specify if that is an average across the cars or any specific models.

The magazine pointed out that a lack of physical buttons isn’t the only problem. Complexity in the operating systems of new cars increases time spent looking at the screen – and not at the road.

BMW’s system in the iX, for example, is one of the most complex and complicated user interfaces ever designed, the magazine said, while the VW ID.3 and Seat Leon's touch-sensitive climate control buttons don't have backlights, which makes them difficult to use at night.