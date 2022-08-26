Watch the trailer for the next Grand Tour special

James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond are back with a new Grand Tour special.

The first trailer for the next Grand Tour special is out, and it’s a bit of a winter wonderland for rally fans.

Called ‘A Scandi Flick’, we see the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take to the frozen landscape of Norway, "Europe's last great wilderness."

The special revolves around rally driving, and the presenters turn up in three brilliant cars for the job. Well, two and an Audi. The wrong Audi, at that. May picked a Mitsubishi Evo VIII, Hammond takes a Subaru Impreza WRX, while Clarkson chose an Audi RS 4 B7.

This is also the film where May crashed his car, as previously reported.

READ MORE:

* Carnage a Trois: Could this French farce be the final straw for Grand Tour fans?

* Amazon's Grand Tour tent is on its last lap, and that's good news

* Explosive trailer heralds The Grand Tour's return to Amazon Prime Video

* Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond crawls away from horror Swiss crash



Earlier in August, a source told The Sun the crash occurred when May and co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond were filming for the Amazon Prime Video show at the decommissioned Olavsvern naval base near the city of Tromsø in Norway.

Supplied ‘A Scandi Flick’ is one of the few films where Richard Hammond doesn’t crash.

May reportedly braked too late while travelling at 121kph, and “jackknifed” into the wall.

Apparently, May “smashed his head quite hard in the impact, and was bloodied by it”, was complaining of nasty pain in his back and neck and broke “at least one rib”.

It looks like we catch a glimpse of the crash just before it happens in the trailer.

Unfortunately for Evo fans, it doesn’t look like the car survives beyond the crash, as another clip shows it sinking into a lake.

The special goes live on Amazon Prime on September 16.