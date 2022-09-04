Road test review: Range Rover Velar P400e R-Dynamic SE

RANGE ROVER VELAR P400e R-DYNAMIC SE

Base price: $139,900 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band)

$139,900 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band) Powertrain and economy: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four, 297kW/640Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 2.2L/100km, CO2 36g/km (source: RightCar).

2.0-litre turbo-petrol four, 297kW/640Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 2.2L/100km, CO2 36g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4803mm long, 2032mm wide, 1665mm high, 2874mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 440 litres, 20-inch alloy wheels.

4803mm long, 2032mm wide, 1665mm high, 2874mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 440 litres, 20-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Five stars (Source: ANCAP, tested in 2017)

Five stars (Source: ANCAP, tested in 2017) We like: Gorgeous interior, quiet ride, plenty of power

Gorgeous interior, quiet ride, plenty of power We don't like: Powertrain can be indecisive and jerky, long-term reliability worries hard to shake

The Range Rover Velar is the newest badge in the Range Rover family, having debuted in 2017. It took a small update recently with a refreshed interior, but the proper mid-life facelift is yet to come. That means it’s still largely the same as it was five years ago, aside from the engine. This one is the plug-in hybrid almost-range-topper, the P400e R-Dynamic SE.

OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Range Rover Velar has always been handsome, and it’s no different in 2022.

As mentioned, Land Rover hasn’t yet given the Velar a full update, so it still looks about the same as it did in 2017 when it launched.

There are LED lights at both ends using the familiar Range Rover rectangle motif, a slice running along the sides to connect the wraparound lights, and an understated front grille paired with a falling roofline, raked windscreen and tapered tail.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The 400 is the power output in horsepower, while that little ‘e’ means it’s a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It’s very pleasing to the eye, the Velar, always has been. This one, being a plug-in hybrid, has two flaps on the rear haunches, one for petrol and one for volts. The door handles pop out too, for better aero and a bit of theatre when you unlock the car.

The rear end doesn’t have the prominent exhausts of previous models, which cleans up the lower diffuser area.

INSIDE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The operating system for the infotainment has been upgraded to the Pivi Pro system, which is much better.

Land Rover has upgraded the Velar’s infotainment to the new Pivi Pro system, which is brilliant, and features wireless phone mirroring if you’d rather use that. The screen is still the motorised kind previously seen, very swanky, and doesn’t seem to be a general point of failure in the Velar.

Seems the old software was more of a problem than the mechanicals behind the screen, which seems to have been broadly fixed with the new system, but there are still some reports of issues.

There’s still a second touchscreen responsible for air-conditioning and drive modes, which includes three electric modes as well (Hybrid, EV and Save, which uses the engine to keep battery charge at a certain point). There are physical dials for the temperature, push in for heated seats, while a fan button on the screen changes the left-hand dial to control the fan speed. A small volume knob sits between.

Elsewhere, there’s lots of plush leather and soft-touch materials, just as you’d expect in a Range Rover. I should also add boot space takes a hit in the PHEV, thanks to the battery.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux/Stuff A 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder provides the petrol part of the equation.

The ‘e’ after the P400 badge means this uses the same 2.0-litre turbo-four-with-electric-motor system as the Jaguar F-Pace, making the same 297kW/640Nm. Not to be confused with the regular P400, which is a pure petrol 3.0-litre straight six with 294kW/550Nm.

As you can probably gather from the specs, there’s a prodigious amount of torque on offer, only 10Nm shy of the D300’s 3.0-litre diesel six. The powertrain will shunt the plug-in Velar to 100kph in 5.4 seconds, quite respectable for a 2.2-tonne luxury SUV.

The electricals are good enough for about 50km of driving range, which is fine for most daily driving, and can also operate as a more traditional hybrid when usable energy is depleted.

It can be a little indecisive, stuttering between electric power and calling in the petrol engine, which is annoying, and the part of the touchscreen that lets you choose between the electric drive modes sometimes ignores the EV selection, which is more annoying.

I suspect it does that when you’re asking a lot of the auxiliary systems, like having the air-conditioning on low, but the fact that nothing comes up explaining why it still fires up the engine despite multiple prods at the EV button makes it worse.

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux/Stuff There aren’t any obvious exhausts by the rear diffuser.

When it does run on electric power only, it’s beautifully smooth and quiet, with enough grunt to get up to 100kph and a bit beyond. It’s fantastic in the city or in traffic, especially with the adaptive cruise control doing most of the work for you. Just don’t expect the lane-keep system to be on top of the steering...

The PHEV doesn’t get air suspension like the combustion-only Velars, but it does well on its coils. Steering is nice and direct, not quite as sporty as something like a BMW X5 or Porsche Macan, but that would be defeating the point of the Velar. It’s more about luxury than corner carving.

JLR has figured out the brakes too, which bite hard and effectively, and the pedal doesn’t have the mushiness some hybrids have.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff No air suspension for the PHEV sadly, but the steel-sprung ride is still great.

VERDICT

If you want a comfortable, luxurious, handsome SUV that doesn’t hurt the planet too much, the Velar P400e is really hard to look past. There are ongoing reliability concerns that we can’t really comment on due to the fact they tend to pop up after a few years of ownership, but on the face of it, JLR has all but nailed it here.

Also consider the BMW X5 45e is $167,500, and neither Audi nor Mercedes-Benz offer a plug-in hybrid SUV in this size with the same capabilities.