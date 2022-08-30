Toyota prices and specs inbound Corolla Cross

Corolla meets... cross? The all-new Corolla Cross SUV is coming here and will bulk up Toyota's SUV range even more.

Toyota has priced the forthcoming Corolla Cross, its newest small SUV, ahead of a late-2022 arrival.

The range will consist of three models, the entry GX, the mid-spec GXL and the top-rung Limited. All are front-wheel drive, all are hybrids, and pricing is set at $41,990, $44,990 and $48,990 for each model respectively.

If you want all-wheel drive, Toyota is offering the Limited with the two-motor E-Four AWD system, asking $51,990.

Supplied/Stuff The Corolla Cross will land in New Zealand this year in front- and all-wheel drive variants.

All models qualify for rebates too, with the front drivers able to get back $3108.97 each, while the AWD gets $2851.21.

There’s only one engine choice as well – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid offering 135kW/190Nm, sipping 4.8L/100km with CO2 emissions of 107g/km in the two-wheel drive models. The all-wheel drive version pushes consumption up to 4.9L/100km and emissions to 112g/km. Towing is identical across the range at 750kg.

Supplied Every model is powered by a hybrid powertrain.

Toyota’s Safety Sense kit is standard, which means adaptive cruise, lane-keep, blind spot monitoring and automatic high beams, among other features, while the cabin gets an eight-inch touchscreen in all models.

The GXL gets a larger 10.5-inch screen with sat-nav, parking sensors at both ends, automatic rear-cross traffic braking, and a leather steering wheel.

Finally, the Limited adds powered and heated seats in the front, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, a powered tailgate, leather-accented upholstery and 18-inch wheels.

Supplied The touchscreen also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Toyota is expecting the Corolla Cross to land before the end of the year.

“For more than 50 years, Toyota and Corolla have been synonymous with practical dependability, fuel efficiency, safety, and value,” said Toyota New Zealand General Manager of Sales, Steve Prangnell earlier this year.

“The all-new Corolla Cross builds on that foundation and offers even more versatility and creature comforts to make everything, from a daily commute to a weekend escape, more memorable.”