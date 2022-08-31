Skoda gets a makeover

Skoda has revealed an all-new look, an all-new logo and an all-new all-electric SUV concept in the form of the Vision 7S.

Skoda has been given a massive makeover, with the reveal of a new brand identity that includes a new logo and an all-new design language for its future cars.

The company also revealed a glimpse at one of those future cars with the reveal of the Vision 7S, a large seven-seat SUV based on the Volkswagen Group’s all-electric MEB platform.

“Today is a very special day in Skoda Auto’s history,” said Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer. “We’re unveiling our new brand identity, including a new logo and corporate identity update.”

Supplied The Skoda Vision 7S debuts the company’s new design language, as well as its new logo.

Zellmer said that the Vision 7S concept gives a specific preview of an entirely new Skoda model that will sit at the top end of the company’s product portfolio, and that the company would also be launching three additional all-electric models by 2026, with more in the pipeline.

READ MORE:

* Skoda working on 'beautiful' all-electric city car

* Volkswagen to reveal all-electric retro Kombi in March

* Cupra debuts crazy UrbanRebel concept EV

* The long history of the company that now provides our police cars



“This will put us in an even stronger position for the decade of transformation. In addition, we’ll be investing a total of €5.6 billion (NZ$9.2 billion) in e-mobility and a further €700 million (NZ$1.1 billion) in digitalisation over the next five years, thus securing the future viability of the company and jobs.”

Supplied Skoda says the new wordmark logo will replace the ‘winged arrow’ logo on all its new cars.

As a part of the new look, Skoda says its next generation of vehicles won't wear the traditional winged arrow emblem, with just a new wordmark used instead.

Skoda says the wordmark will be featured more widely than the old logo in marketing communications as well, and features “entirely different typography based on symmetry and a combination of round shapes with borders.”

The winged arrow symbol will still be used, but – like the recent Volkswagen logo refresh – has been simplified and will now be rendered without plastic 3D graphics, taking on a 2D look that the company says is “more impactful” in digital marketing.

Supplied The Vision 7S concept’s aggressive vertical cooling intakes will be a feature on future large models from Skoda.

Meanwhile, the Vision 7S is the first model to feature the Czech carmaker’s new design language that includes a tougher, more angular face that Skoda calls the “Tech Deck”, accompanied by its signature small front grille flanked by new T-shape headlights.

The large skidplates front and rear are expected to become defining features throughout the Skoda EV line-up, while the dramatic vertical air intakes at both the front and the rear will feature on its upcoming larger models.

The eventual production version of the Vision 7S will be one of the last cars to use the MEB platform that will be phased out from 2025 to be replaced by VW’s new SSP architecture, while the concept has a range of more than 600 kilometres, courtesy of an 89kWh battery that can charge at rates of up to 200kW.