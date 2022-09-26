Super Cruising down the highway

On the road to self-driving cars we have to pass through six levels (numbered from 0 to 5) of driver assists defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers' standard SAE J3016, with Level 0 being no autonomous capability whatsoever to Level 5 being full autonomy, with the vehicle able to drive itself anywhere, in all conditions.

If you have driven a new car in the past decade or so, you will already be familiar with Level 1, where the vehicle assists the driver thanks to technologies such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Level 2 takes things further with the car able to take care of more things (by including all the possible systems required to qualify for Level 1), but the driver has to pay attention at all times and be ready to take over at any time.

Level 3 is the first of the six levels to be classified as ‘Automated Driving Features’ by the SAE (Levels 1 and 2 are classified as ‘Driver Support Features’) and is defined by the SAE as “features that can drive the vehicle in limited conditions and will not operate unless all required conditions are met.”

Supplied Hands-free at 70mph. The Cadillac Escalade with Super Cruise handled the driving to GM’s Milford Proving Grounds for us.

So far only one manufacturer has reached Level 3, and that only happened earlier this year when Mercedes-Benz’s latest version of its Drive Pilot system was formally approved for use on public roads by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority.

While local Tesla drivers will be aware of one of the most advanced Level 2 systems available, another Level 2 system that has been widely praised overseas, but that we here in New Zealand have so far done without is General Motors’ ‘Super Cruise’ system.

Supplied Cadillac's Escalade is utterly massive, remarkably luxurious and totally at home on US highways. As you would expect.

Widely regarded as the best Level 2 system available in the USA (sorry Tesla fans...), Super Cruise is only available for use on “compatible roads” that have been mapped by GM. And, as it happened, we were lucky enough to be driving on one of those roads on a recent trip to Detroit, so jumped at the chance to experience it for ourselves.

At around 40 minutes each way, driving to and from GM’s historic Milford Proving Grounds to the affluent Detroit suburb of Birmingham where we were staying, isn’t a huge trip, but most of that is on the I-96 highway, which is part of the more-than 650,000km that has been mapped for Super Cruise use in the USA and Canada.

So what is it like? In two words – remarkably good.

When the adaptive cruise control is enabled and the car detects that it is on a compatible road and the conditions are right, a symbol illuminates letting the driver know it is ready to take over, which is exactly what happened shortly after the massive Cadillac Escalade we were driving rumbled smoothly onto the I-96.

Hit a button on the steering wheel and... well, that’s it. The car takes over and simply handles the rest.

Supplied Super Cruise is a true ‘hands-free’ system, but monitors you to ensure you are paying attention to the road at all times.

Anyone familiar with Tesla’s system will be familiar with the sensation of handing control over to the car, but where Tesla’s system is not technically hands-free and can be somewhat jerky and aggressive on occasion (and I will admit it has been a few months since I last used it, so it may well be smoother now thanks to those constant updates), GM’s system is silky smooth and seems to be looking far further ahead than Tesla’s.

While adaptive cruise control is something most people are used to these days, the first time Super Cruise sees a slower car ahead and decides to change lanes itself is something most won’t be used to. And is slightly unsettling at first...

Where GM’s system differs most from Tesla’s however (and a lot of other similar systems as well), is the incredibly smart system that monitors the driver to ensure they are paying attention, as they are required to do at all times, allowing the system to be genuinely hands-free.

An array of cameras around the cabin watch your face and eyes, and looking away for too long gets you a gentle reminder to watch the road, while doing something more heinous – like attempting to use your phone – gets a sterner warning. I grabbed my phone to take a quick POV photo from the driver’s seat and to see what it would do, and the system immediately recognised what was in my hand, displayed a warning on the screen, flashed the LED light bar in the steering wheel, let out a chime and vibrated the seat, all to tell me it knew what I was doing and to just stop it immediately.

Supplied GM has mapped out the majority of US highways suitable for Super Cruise, and is expanding it all the time.

If I had ignored the warnings and remained unresponsive to its demands, it will gently come to a halt, turn its hazard lights on and call GM’s OnStar connected assistance service for help.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Super Cruise is the confidence it actually promotes in its abilities – after the initial caution you approach using any new system of this type for the first time, at no time did Super Cruise alarm, surprise or confuse me. It basically did exactly what I would have done in every situation it encountered.

In fact, the only time it did something I didn’t want it to do was when we were due to exit the I-96, and it moved out to pass another car in front of us that was also heading to the off ramp. But this was far from unexpected, as the system simply didn’t know we wanted to get off. A quick flick of the indicator switch back the other way got us in the right lane, but made us look a bit mad to anyone following...

However, this was because the Escalade featured a slightly older version of Super Cruise – the latest version installed in GM’s large pickups features Google Maps integration that can use the mapped route and be in the right lane for your exit.

Supplied How Super Cruise sees the world around it.

The next step is what GM calls Ultra Cruise, an even more advanced system that will be usable on more than 3.2 million kilometres of roads in the USA and Canada, with the ability to expand up to more than 5.5 million kilometres, which GM says is designed to “eventually enable hands-free driving in 95% of all driving scenarios.”

And that’s not for the deep, distant future either – GM says it plans to start rolling out Ultra Cruise on select Cadillac models next year.

So will we ever see it here in New Zealand?

While General Motors isn’t talking about expanding the system outside of North America just yet, the company’s increasingly-telegraphed plans to move back into right-hand drive markets thanks to the ease of engineering the Ultium skateboard EV platform with a steering wheel in either side of the cabin, it would seem almost unavoidable that it will get here eventually.

But because GM scans roads with survey vehicles (similar to how Google Maps does it, but with far more detail and using Lidar), it is a bit more of an involved process than Tesla’s use of customer cars to provide data. But it is also arguably why it is a better system at the moment.