The jaw-dropping (-ly expensive) Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm is coming

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is the ultimate four-door from the Italian brand.

Alfa Romeo New Zealand has confirmed four of the limited Giulia GTAm super sports cars will be arriving on our shores this month.

“Alfa Romeo GTAm enthusiasts who have secured one of these exclusive vehicles are passionate about the racing DNA of the brand,” said Sarah Williams, Alfa Romeo New Zealand’s Marketing Manager.

“These limited-edition vehicles are the ultimate combination of form and function, with timeless performance. We look forward to seeing these incredible vehicles on New Zealand roads shortly.”

Supplied Four of the special Giulia GTAm models are coming to New Zealand.

The Giulia GTAm is a belter of a special edition, with the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 wound up to 397kW (from 375kW), with peak torque remaining at 600Nm.

The power is sent rearward via an eight-speed automatic transmission while a new Akrapovic exhaust system should add some extra theatre to the drive.

Supplied The epic aero was derived from motorsport, Alfa says.

Added driving performance comes through a weight-loss programme, achieved via a healthy dosage of carbon fibre parts and ditching the rear seats.

There’s a CF roof, front bumper, bonnet, driveshaft, sports seats and wheel arches, which all contribute to a 100kg drop in kerb weight to bring the car down to 1485kg.

There’s also uprated suspension, wider tracks and more aerodynamics, including that big wing and an active front splitter, which Alfa says was developed with Formula 1 know-how. Finally, there are new 20-inch wheels with a single locking nut, a first for a sedan.

Supplied The GTAm should be an absolute weapon around the racetrack, and buyers get a race suit and helmet for the occasion.

As part of the exclusive global program, the four New Zealand owners will receive a certified, numbered vehicle, and have had the opportunity to personalise their GTAm vehicle by selecting brake calipers, seat belts, interior stitching, liveries and roll bar.

The GTAm also comes with the exclusive Experience Package including personalised race helmet, racing suit and shoes, Goodwool car cover and more.

It’s a package that you really couldn’t call value, as each GTAm cost $349,990. They’re obviously very special cars, considering Alfa Romeo only built 500 for the entire world, but that’s a fair amount of dough considering the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio starts at $139,990.