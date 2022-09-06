Harley-Davidson shows off devilish new Low Rider El Diablo

The Low Rider El Diabo is a nod to the countercultre of Southern California in the 1980s.

Harley-Davidson has revealed the latest member of its Icons collection, the Low Rider El Diablo.

It’s a “nod to an American West Coast custom styling trend... a modern expression of the iconic 1983 Harley-Davidson FXRT and a representation of the creative times it was born in,” said Brad Richards, Vice President of Design and Creative Director at Harley-Davidson.

“It embodies the spirit of counterculture in Southern California in the ‘80s in a contemporary package that features meticulously crafted custom paint, including pinstripe trajectories that nod directly to those of the original FXRT.”

Supplied Every El Diablo gets a special paint scheme by Gunslinger Custom Paint.

El Diablo models get a detailed paint scheme applied by Gunslinger Custom Paint. The paint scheme begins with a base of El Diablo Bright Red and a second pass of Bright Red Sunglo. The red pinstripes are masked off, and a layer of El Diablo Dark Red and Dark Red Pearl is faded around the panel shapes to add depth.

After masking, a layer of El Diablo Dark Red Metallic is applied to surround the El Diablo Bright Red colour, with a fade effect where the colours meet to add depth. When the masking is removed, El Diablo Bright Red pinstripes are revealed on the saddlebags, tank sides, fenders, and fairing.

Supplied Those saddlebags are easily removable if you’d prefer the sportier look.

Pale Gold pinstriping is then hand-applied within the El Diablo Bright Red panels. The El Diablo Bright Red Sunglo is formulated with a tinted clear element to create a “candy” effect.

Black finishes on the powertrain, front end and exhaust highlight the El Diablo paint scheme. Radiate cast-aluminium wheels are finished in contrasting Matte Dark Bronze.

The EL Diablo uses the Low Rider as a base, with the 59kW/167Nm Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine at its heart. It comes with a high-performance camshaft, ‘Heavy Breather’ intake for more mid-range torque, a two-into-two shotgun, and a slew of optional Screamin’ Eagle performance parts.

Supplied Just 1500 will be made for the global market.

There are also inverted 43mm forks up front, a tall monoshock unit at the rear, dual front disc brakes, a digital dash, LED lights, and cruise control/ABS as standard.

Harley includes a Rockford Fosgate audio system as standard as well, which adds a pair of 5.25-inch subwoofers and two remote tweeters with a 250-watt amplifier and Bluetooth capability.

Global production is limited to 1500 units, due here sometime this spring. Ride away pricing starts at $42,750.