Everrati's electrified GT40 flagship model makes its public debut

Everrati’s all-electric GT40 has made its first public appearance over the weekend.

Everrati Automotive revealed its all-electric take on the iconic Ford GT40 at the Concours of Elegance, held this past weekend at the Hampton Court Palace in London.

Created in partnership with American replica specialist Superformance, the GT40 features Everrati’s proprietary EV powertrain, generating up to 597kW of power and 800Nm of torque, coupled with a 62.5kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver what the company calls “intense acceleration” – 0 to 100kph in “well under” four seconds and on to a top speed of more than 200kph.

Everrati says the GT40’s leather interior was developed in partnership with renowned UK leather specialist Bridge of Weir Leather using the company’s unique lightweight leather for enhanced weight saving, while also being the world’s least carbon-intense leather.

Supplied The electric GT40 packs a hefty 597kW of power and 800Nm of torque.

The Everrati GT40 is the world’s only electric GT40 listed in the official Shelby Registry, thanks to what the company says is the “exacting engineering expertise” it applied to every facet of the project’s development.

READ MORE:

* Legendary GT40 goes electric

* Quick Charge: Rolls-Royce, Rimac and a classic 911 EV?

* This is the ultimate 21st-century Porsche 911 restomod

* The Porsche 911 isn't going electric 'for a long time' - if ever



But it wasn’t just the GT40 making its first appearance – also on Everrati’s stand at the Concours of Elegance was the world’s first electrified widebody Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet making its first public appearance.

Supplied Everrati also showed off its electric Porsche 911 widebody and Land Rover Series II1.

Everrati also showed off the all-electric Land Rover Series IIA that packs a 60kWh battery pack and has a power output of 112kW and 300Nm of torque, with a range of up to 240km.

“We’re delighted to be introducing our flagship, award-winning GT40 model to crowds at the renowned Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace this week, alongside the world’s first electric Porsche 911 (964) Cabriolet model,” said Justin Lunny, Founder and CEO of Everrati.

“Each is an embodiment of the OEM-level technology, expertise and attention to detail found in each of our future-proofed icons. As we continue to expand both our global footprint and product portfolio, the GT40 is at the apex of our performance offering.”