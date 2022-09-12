Car 101: is a used EV a risky purchase?

EVs might be currently gaining more traction in the sales numbers, but they have been around for quite a while now. Here are five significant examples from history.

Electric vehicles are now consistently popping up at all price points in the second-hand market, from cheap little runabouts to high-performance sports cars. But are they a risky buy? Let’s dive into some of the frequently asked questions behind used EVs.

Do I have to replace the battery?

No. Modern EVs are easily doing huge mileages on their original batteries, so the likelihood of having to change the battery is minimal, outside of actually damaging it in an accident.

SUPPLIED The Nissan Leaf is the most popular used EV in New Zealand, but poor battery management and cooling means you won’t be seeing a huge range from a second hand first-gen one.

But, like any electronic with a lithium-ion battery, degradation is an issue to be aware of. The general rule of thumb with EV batteries is that when they reach 70% of their original capacity, they are no longer particularly suitable for vehicular use. You can still use it beyond this point, but your range will be limited.

Of course, if you only need an EV for around 100km of driving per day, this might suit you just fine. Probably cheaper to charge too, since the capacity is lower.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Early examples of the Tesla Model S have been clocking up close to 200,000km with minimal battery degradation.

Mention charging, batteries tend to degrade faster the more often they’re charged. That means EVs with larger battery packs, like Teslas, are more likely to be resistant to degradation as they experience fewer charging cycles.

The same general "fast is bad, slow is good" thing applies to EV charging: while fast charging is convenient, slower charging is better for the battery and while most manufacturers regulate how the battery charges to maximise battery life, a car that has spent its life on fast chargers will suffer in terms of battery health.

Battery management software and cooling systems also play a huge role in battery degradation, with cars like the Tesla Model S that have advanced battery management software and extensive cooling systems degrading at a far slower rate than first-gen Nissan Leafs that, well, didn’t.

Replacing a battery is not an easy process, and not cheap either, equivalent to a full engine replacement for ICE cars. Replacement Leaf batteries (the most common second-hand EV) can range from $5000 to $15,000, sometimes even more.

This is partly because they are still relatively new in the scheme of used cars – there are very few useable batteries that you can find in a junkyard, for example – and partly because they are a mission to install.

Also remember that most new EVs have warranties that guarantee the battery for a certain length of time, typically 5-8 years, or distance (such as 100,000km). If you’re looking at something that falls within that time frame, it might also pay to investigate a warranty-covered replacement.

Supplied Modern EV batteries are likely to last the usable life of the car, unless damaged in an accident, of course.

Will the resale value fall more than an ICE-powered car?

It’s a little early to say for sure, considering most second-hand EVs are from around 2010, but probably not.

EVs carry quite a high demand, especially those on the second-hand market, and this will likely continue for quite a while. In fact, with the way gas prices are going, we’d imagine combustion vehicles will drop in value faster, with EVs holding their value.

Steven Greenwood, owner and operator of Drive EV, a specialist EV importer and retailer based in Taupo told Stuff in 2021 that in the seven years he has been dealing in electric vehicles, prices have been very steady.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Here is every new electric car you can buy in New Zealand as of September 2022.

“The cars get older but the values seem to stay in a similar price bracket. I think the main factor around this is people can save a lot of money driving an EV as a daily commuter, so this keeps prices firm.

“As the latest in technology hits the market, new car prices increase with the distance per charge, so it doesn’t seem to have an effect on the older vehicles.”

Are they really better for the environment?

EVs don’t produce any emissions while driving, and you’re not directly contributing to manufacturing emissions by buying new, so the only things you have to really consider are how you’re getting your energy and what happens with the battery after its useable life.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff While EVs have no tailpipe emissions, there is a significant carbon footprint in producing their batteries. This means buying a used EV is arguably the greenest way to go electric.

New Zealand is pretty good with its electricity production, with around 80% coming from renewable sources, a figure which will hopefully improve in the coming years.

Battery recycling does exist, but the industry is very much in its infancy. That also includes repurposing batteries, for applications like home energy storage.

Do I need to check for anything specific?

One of the benefits of electric vehicles is that they have less moving parts than ICE vehicles, which means the pre-purchase checklist is quite small.

But don’t believe the fallacy that they require no servicing and, therefore, there is nothing you should check – they still have brakes, cooling systems, air conditioning and many other complex systems common with ICE vehicles that should be checked before purchase.

But as for EV-specific checks – a battery State of Health check is pretty much essential, especially for those on the cheaper end of things.

Will I get a rebate?

Only if you are the first New Zealand owner of the car. That means used imports are eligible for rebates and at time of writing the rebate for used EVs is $3450.