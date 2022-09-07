Ford confirms local electric Mustang Mach-E line-up

The Mustang Mach-E will be available here in three different guises.

Ford has confirmed a three-strong model line-up for the electric Mach-E SUV due to arrive on New Zealand shores in early 2023.

The range starts with the Mach-E RWD model, which gets the 68kWh battery, good for a claimed range of 440km. Next up is the Mach-E AWD, gaining the larger 88kWh battery pack and the highest potential range of the three at 540km. Finally, there’s the Mach-E GT AWD, the most powerful model of the range, using the larger battery pack for a range of 500km.

Crucially, Ford is yet to finalise final specification and pricing, but we know from US spec sheets that the RWD and AWD models will likely pack one or two motors (depending on how many axles are driven) with 198kW and either 430Nm (RWD) or 580Nm (AWD).

SUPPLIED Check out the process behind creating the all-electric Mustang SUV - the Mach-E.

The GT is the range-topper, pushing power to 358kW and torque to 813Nm. Acceleration figures to 60mph (97kph) are 5.8 seconds, 4.8s and 3.8s for each respective model.

READ MORE:

* Seventh-gen Ford Mustang teased with V8 power

* Everrati's electrified GT40 flagship model makes its public debut

* Road test review: Ford Mustang Mach-E

* Ford's van-shaped start to electrifying its New Zealand line up



“Mustang Mach-E was developed from the ground up to deliver the character and performance of our iconic Mustang sports car,” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director, Ford New Zealand.

Supplied The Mach-E GT will be the most powerful on offer here, with 358kW/813Nm on tap.

“It delivers that unique Mustang exhilaration and experience but in full EV mode with a host of impressive technologies and incredible performance.”

Ford added that the Mach-E has outsold the Mustang pony car by a factor of eight to one across the world so far in 2022, but with the next-generation Mustang right around the corner, 2023 will be a better test of sales strength.

Prices and full local specifications are due closer to the Mach-E’s Kiwi arrival.