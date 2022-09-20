First drive review: Range Rover Sport

Watch Jessica Hawkins launch the new Range Rover Sport into its most demanding challenge yet - the 17 kilometre spillway at Iceland's Karahnjukar dam.

RANGE ROVER SPORT

Price range: $179,990 to $259,990 (plus Clean Car fees, TBC)

$179,990 to $259,990 (plus Clean Car fees, TBC) Powertrains: 4.4-litre petrol twin-turbo V8 with 390kW/750Nm, eight-speed automatic, 4WD, 11.8L/100km; 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel straight six with 221kW/650Nm or 257kW/700Nm, eight-speed automatic, 4WD, 7.4L/100km; 3.0-litre twincharged petrol plug-in hybrid straight six with 324kW/620Nm or 375kW/700Nm, eight-speed automatic, 4WD, 1.7L/100km.

SUV On sale: Now

The Range Rover Sport is consistently one of Land Rover’s top-selling models, both in New Zealand and around the world. Part of that is because it wears many hats, but it’s also because it does such a good job at wearing those hats. That means the new one has a lot to live up to, after nearly ten years of the previous Sport.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Supplied Range Rover hasn’t messed with a successful formula when it comes to the Sport’s styling. It couldn’t be anything else.

Land Rover’s designers have kept the overall look of the new Sport generationally similar to the outgoing model. It has a slightly sloping roofline extending into a small spoiler with a rising beltline, which gives the profile quite a sporty look... funnily enough.

Slim lights wrap around each end, the fronts using 1.3 million ‘micromirrors’ that can shadow/block-out up to sixteen different objects and offer up to 500 metres of clear visibility. The rear lights use a new technology called surface LED (like OLED TVs) that are super bright and very red.

Supplied The Sport gets a V8 again, indicated by the quad exhausts, this time supplied by BMW.

The door-handles retract like other modern Range Rovers to reduce wind resistance and make the SUV look more sleek, helped also by smaller wing mirrors and hidden D pillars.

Inside is a 13.1-inch floating infotainment haptic screen with the latest Pivi Pro system and Alexa connectivity, a Meridian sound system that can be specced to have a 1430 watts stereo played through 29 speakers, a rearview mirror that can switch to a camera feed of the rear (helpful if you’re going away and your stuff is blocking the mirror), and a 13.7-inch digital dash behind the steering wheel.

The seats are made from a special vegan leather which feels great (and, crucially on this trip, doesn’t heat up to a hundred degrees when left in the sun), and JLR’s designers have ditched the second screen in favour of a handful of haptic buttons, two air-conditioning dials and a volume knob.

Meanwhile, under the skin is a chassis that is 35% stiffer than before, with dynamic air suspension, dual volume springs and twin valve dampers to reduce pitch and roll. You also get Land Rover’s superb four-wheel drive system with Terrain Response drive modes and all-wheel steering for tighter low-speed turns and better high-speed stability. It has a 45-degree maximum gradient, with a wading depth of 900mm and a tow rating of 3500kg.

Powertrain options include two plug-in hybrids (the P440e and P510e), both using JLR’s turbocharged straight six with an electric motor and 38.2kWh battery, big enough for more than 100km of electric range. There will also be two mild hybrid diesel options, the D300 and D350, while those lusting after the biggest and best will look towards the V8 P530 First Edition, now using the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre biturbo V8.

Where did you drive it?

Supplied The first stop on the two-day Spanish tour.

We headed to Spain to experience the new Range Rover Sport both on and off-road, the two-day drive experience designed to highlight the many strengths of the SUV.

And, to cut a long story short, it’s still a brilliant vehicle. Owners of the old model won’t be all that surprised to hear that.

We started on the outskirts of Madrid at a place called Soto Mozanaque, ready for the usual hour-long deluge of information preceding a drive. But this time, due to the Queen’s passing the night before and JLR’s closeness to the royal family, we spent about 20 minutes inhaling coffee and listening to a brief eulogy about the Queen before being ushered into our vehicles.

Supplied Our first stint was in the V8 model, initially only available in First Edition guise.

I was partnered with a lovely Spanish chap, who happily pointed out a bunch of interesting bits and pieces about the surrounding area on the drive. Immediately, the Sport is very comfy to ride in. Road noise is kept right down partially thanks to mics in each wheel arch to counter road noise and special noise reduction speakers in the headrests, while the chassis in Auto mode absorbs almost every imperfection in the tarmac.

Engine noise is also kept to a minimum, which is an interesting move considering the first model we drove was the limited First Edition, the only one to feature a V8 engine.

This is probably the only model that doesn’t really make sense. It’s the most expensive, starting at $260k, but only barely the most powerful, and only barely louder than the six-cylinder. A V8 should be a bit shouty, right? And if it’s the range-topping model, it should really stand above the rest of the pack.

Supplied Rear-wheel steering makes the Sport feel about a third shorter than it really is.

But on the other hand, a Range Rover should be a bit hushed to keep that luxury air about it, which kind of goes against half the point of a V8 engine...

Make no mistake, it’s still a great engine and, despite shifting nearly three tonnes of mass, goes hard enough. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell like hot cakes.

The eight-speed transmission is fine when cruising but could be a bit lazy. Even in Sport with the rest of the car in Dynamic mode, it took a second or two to drop gears. This rang true for all the models I drove, unfortunately, but the plug-in hybrid masked it the best thanks to the electric motor. You can paddle the gears yourself which helps some.

Supplied That 360-degree camera feed works at speed, which is slightly distracting...

Compared to the Range Rover, the steering is noticeably sharper and the chassis more responsive, which makes sense given the Sport suffix. It definitely felt two metres wide, but if you’re looking at sporty SUVs you should be prepared for that.

If you can deal with the width (and the weight, which breaks three tonnes when you include people and fuel), the Sport is a surprisingly deft thing when pushed. You will eventually encounter understeer, which is just physics rearing its head, but rear-wheel steering artificially shortening the wheelbase really helps. It feels like driving something about two-thirds the size.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Sport retains a healthy degree of off-road prowess. I mean, it is a Land Rover, after all. You get low gearing, hill descent control, 360-degree cameras, a bunch of 4x4 drive modes, and a new off-road cruise control system, all of which works very well. We bounced across some pretty punishing Spanish landscape in the V8 and it was totally fine.

Supplied Off-road work in the Sport is incredibly easy thanks to air suspension and a superb all-wheel drive system.

Better than a Defender? Probably not, but the Sport is meant to be the best all-rounder, and there’s a good chance it’s better at off-roading than you are.

What’s the pick of the range?

Over the course of two days I drove three models – the V8 mentioned above, the P400 straight-six that we won’t get here, and the P510e plug-in hybrid that we will. I didn’t get a chance to drive the diesels, which is okay considering the D300 is the same powertrain as the Defender and the D350 is the same powertrain as the previous generation Range Rover Sport and the new Range Rover.

Supplied The best the bunch is the plug-in hybrid P510e.

Annoyingly, my favourite was the P400. It felt better balanced, with the lighter engine up front and no batteries to lug around, but still sounded great with plenty of grunt.

But, to actually be relevant for New Zealand, the best was the P510e. The electric torque is great for punching out of corners, you can drive on full-EV mode for more than 100km, and like the P400, it has a nice sound (if a little too artificial in the cabin). Plus, it’s only about a second slower to 100kph compared to the V8, and the small power difference between the two probably won’t be noticed by most. I’m interested to try the P440e though...

There’s definitely room for an SVR version, probably using the V8, with a louder exhaust note, power bump and (hopefully) snappier transmission too, but JLR wouldn’t confirm it. What is confirmed is a fully electric version, due in 2024, which will likely become the range-topper and one to buy. We’ll have to wait and see.

Supplied The Range Rover Sport is a very good jack of all trades, but it isn’t exactly a bargain buy.

Why would I buy it?

You want a Range Rover product that sort of exists in its own segment, can do pretty much anything you can think of, and have been waiting for a plug-in hybrid option to break the 100km mark of useable range. You’re also happy to spend at least $200k.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

Your list of wants leans more towards off-roading (get a Defender, spend less) or ultra-luxury (get a Range Rover, spend more), or that BMW X5 M/Audi RS Q7 is winking at you from across the room. You might also be waiting for that pure-electric version.