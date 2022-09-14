The Queen chose her final car personally

Ahead of her death this week, Queen Elizabeth II was unsurprisingly involved in preparations for her funeral, and given her obvious interest in cars over the decades, was also involved in the details of the Jaguar XJ hearse that would take her on her final ride.

While she was always chauffeured in public, the Queen had a fondness for driving herself and was a keen motorist who trained as a mechanic and truck driver towards the end of the Second World War.

In fact, an article published at the time said “though she had never been allowed to ride in a London bus or taxi, passed her driving course in two days less than the prescribed time”.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The new Royal State Hearse is based on a Jaguar XJ and was designed under the Queen’s supervision.

After the war the Queen enjoyed a wide range of British cars that, along with the obvious offerings from Rolls-Royce and Bentley, also included a Rover P5 B, as well as a Vauxhall Cresta estate and a Jaguar X-Type wagon, both of which she still owned at the time of her death.

Her real favourites, however, were Land Rovers, and she is said to have owned a collection of cars valued at around £10 million (NZ$19 million).

Despite an obvious love for cars and an equally obvious fondness for driving herself around her various Royal estates, the Queen never actually officially obtained her driving licence.

Supplied The Queen was a keen driver, yet never obtained her driving licence, being the only person in the UK not requiring one.

While she never actually needed a licence – as she was always driven by someone else in public and all her driving was done on her private land – British driving licences are issued in the name of the Queen, so essentially issuing one to herself would be redundant for the same reason she didn’t require a passport.

READ MORE:

* Biden can bring his Cadillac – but other dignitaries face taking bus

* Queen Elizabeth II's final flight is the most tracked in history

* Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

* Prince Philip's custom-made Land Rover hearse - 18 years in the making



Because of this, the reigning monarch is the only person in the UK allowed to drive without a licence – even other members of the Royal Family need to sit a test.

Supplied One of the Queen’s less-royal cars was a Vauxhall Cresta estate, which is still kept at Sandringham.

However, this didn’t stop here from making a spectacular and subtle political statement when Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Abdullah visited her Balmoral estate in 1998.

Women weren’t allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia at the time, so when the Queen offered Abdullah a tour of the estate, he was somewhat surprised when she climbed into the driver’s seat. According to former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, who both the Queen and Abdullah later separately related the tale to, Abdullah was not used to being driven by a woman, let alone a queen.

“His nervousness only increased as the Queen, an Army driver in wartime, accelerated the Land Rover along the narrow Scottish estate roads, talking all the time,” Cowper-Coles wrote in his autobiography. “Through his interpreter, the Crown Prince implored the Queen to slow down and concentrate on the road ahead."

Supplied The Queen was presented with a Dauphine by Renault following a visit to the brand’s assembly plant in Acton, in 1957.

So it is no surprise that she took an interest in the design of the car that would take her to her final resting place.

The new Jaguar State Hearse will also be used for the funeral and was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, under the watchful eye of the Queen, who personally approved key aspects of the design.

Based on a Jaguar XJ, the hearse features wide windows along the side and back, a see-through glass roof and three bright spotlights inside along one roof edge, illuminating the raised coffin. It is finished in Royal Claret, the colour used for the official royal and state vehicles used by members of the royal family on official duties.

Martin Meissner/AP The Jaguar XJ hearse was specifically designed with large windows to allow the public a clear view of the Queen’s coffin.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, the Queen was consulted on the plans for the XJ, adding that the State Hearse “has been designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of Her Majesty’s Coffin as it travels through London and Windsor.”

The Queen’s trip back to Windsor from Scotland got off to a shaky start, however, when she was transported by William Purve Funeral Directors service in its Mercedes-Benz E-Class hearse.

Scott Heppell/AP Eyebrows were raised when a German-built Mercedes-Benz hearse was used to transport the Queen in Scotland.

While the brand of car raised a few eyebrows, it was the obvious ad for the funeral home on the side window that sparked outrage, reportedly crashing the company’s website with the traffic it generated.

That particular car was a Binz H4, built by German coachbuilder Binz using a W212-generation Mercedes E-Class. The car was originally silver, but was given a black wrap to comply with Royal protocol.

While questions were raised as to why the Queen wasn’t being transported in a British brand, it quickly became clear that the Mercedes was just being used in Scotland, while the bespoke Jaguar would take over duties when her coffin arrived in London.

Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP The Queen’s late husband Prince Philip's hearse designed his own custom Land Rover hearse.

The Jaguar XJ is particularly fitting for the Queen, as the Queen Mother’s coffin was carried by a Jaguar hearse in 2002 – an older model XJ built by British coachbuilder Wilcox Limousines, the company that is thought to have built the new car.

While the Queen had final approval over her final ride, her late husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, had far more control over his funeral transport and actually designed his own custom-built Land Rover hearse for his funeral in April 2021.

Philip, who died when he was 99, began working on the modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 in 2003, the year he turned 82 after he expressed his desire to the Queen for a simple funeral, reportedly saying "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."