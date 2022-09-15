Genesis launches new 'roaming' EV charging plan

Genesis has launched a new plan that lets EV users charge at the same rate everywhere they go.

Genesis has detailed a new approach to charging electric vehicles called EVerywhere, designed to make it cheaper and easier to charge your car away from home.

The plan lets users access ChargeNet sites across New Zealand for the same rate as they pay at home, which Genesis says can savee up to 70% on the cost of charging. Crucially, the rate stays the same regardless of whether they use a fast, rapid, or hyper charger, with the cost added to their regular power bill.

EVerywhere can be accessed through Genesis’ Energy IQ app, which is also linked to a ChargeNet account.

“Once people had EVerywhere, they were more comfortable travelling further in their EVs,” said Genesis’ Chief Digital Officer, Peter Kennedy. “In some cases we saw pilot customers try out public charging for the first time, and for those that had used it before, they were now using more often.”

“We’re passionate about encouraging the transition to electric vehicles and know we must think differently to resolve challenges for EV owners and those considering switching to EVs. It’s been rewarding to see our in-house team take EVerywhere from the initial customer research right through to the product we’ve launched today.”

ChargeNet’s Marketing and Communications Manager Bailey Gorst said ChargeNet was thrilled to partner with Genesis.

“ChargeNet is committed to providing and maintaining a world-class EV charging network to keep the country charging into the future, and to support New Zealand’s transition to a net-zero emissions economy,” said Gorst.

“While EVs are already highly economical to run, EVerywhere enables EV drivers to consolidate their home energy use with Genesis and their EV charging with ChargeNet into a single bill. The discount is a cherry on top.”