MIA questions motorcycle inclusion in Clean Car Standard

Transport Minister Michael Wood speaks at the release of the Ministry of Transport’s green paper (first published May 14, 2021).

The Motor Industry Association is “incredulous” motorcycles are included in the Clean Car Act, despite the official wording only mentioning cars, utes, SUVs and vans under 3500kg.

“It all comes down to interpretation of the Act, and whether the section on the Clean Vehicle Standard only applies to light passenger and commercial vehicles, or all light vehicles,” said MIA Principal Technical Advisor Mark Stockdale.

“The problem is that under the Act any importer of a light vehicle has to set up a CO2 account and record the CO2 emissions values of all light vehicles they import before they can be registered – which includes motorcycles and potentially electric bicycles – even if they aren’t subject to penalties or credits.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Cars, utes, vans and SUVs will all be affected by the Clean Car Standard next year, and possibly motorbikes too.

The Clean Car Standard is set to introduce fuel economy standards to reduce CO2 emissions from the national transport fleet. Currently, it includes setting a limit of 139 grams of carbon per kilometre travelled on the average emissions of new and used imported light vehicles in 2023. That would drop to 128g/km the following year and to 105g/km in 2025.

“The MIA was under the impression the Act only applied to cars, SUVs, utes and vans, and was incredulous to recently learn from officials that all importers of light vehicles have to set up a CO2 account – by 1 December 2022,” Stockdale said.

“What makes it more farcical is that motorcycle importers can’t obtain CO2 data for their motorcycles, so they can’t enter any data in the CO2 account, and they have no CO2 targets under the Act anyway.

“It’s all a pointless exercise and a mistake in the drafting of the Act which will put motorcycle importers to unnecessary extra work.

Supplied Motorcycle importers have little to no access to CO2 information.

“What with the rollout of the Clean Car Discount causing issues for used car importers in particular, this mistake will create new problems for both new and used motorcycle importers, and other vehicles which are also meant to be exempt, like Special Interest Vehicles or low volume vehicles. It’s another illustration that this is a government of mistakes,” Stockdale added.

The MIA is seeking an emergency amendment to the Act to clarify that vehicles declared to be excluded from the regulations are excluded from the entire section on the Clean Vehicle Standard.

Stuff contacted the Ministry of Transport for a comment and is awaiting a reply.