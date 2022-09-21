First drive review: Ford Everest

Ford has launched the new version of the Everest SUV, with a bold new face, more luxury and more capability on and off-road than ever before.

FORD EVEREST

Price range: $71,990 to $84,990

$71,990 to $84,990 Powertrains: 2.0-litre diesel inline biturbo four-cylinder diesel with 154kW/500Nm, 10-speed automatic transmission, 4WD; 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 diesel with 184kW/600Nm, 10-speed automatic, 4WD.

2.0-litre diesel inline biturbo four-cylinder diesel with 154kW/500Nm, 10-speed automatic transmission, 4WD; 3.0-litre twin turbo V6 diesel with 184kW/600Nm, 10-speed automatic, 4WD. Body style: SUV.

SUV. On sale: Now.

As sure as night follows day, a new Ford Everest SUV has followed the new Ford Ranger ute. Not surprising, given the amount of bits they share, but this time around Ford has gone all out on making the Everest a far more luxurious experience than your usual ute-based ladder-chassis SUV.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Supplied Ford NZ has eschewed the Ambiente entry model, with the Trend (pictured here) being our starting point.

The Everest sits on the same heavily revised T6 platform as the Ranger. As such, it sees a stretch of 50mm in both track and wheelbase over the last model, while it also gets a new coil-sprung Watts linkage rear end in place of the Ranger’s leaf spring set up.

Along with the front half of the underpinnings and the body (it gets the same bold, squared-off face as the Ranger, but with different bumpers) the Everest also shares the ute’s engines, with the 2.0-litre biturbo diesel four-cylinder engine carrying over from the last-gen models and a new 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 that replaces the old 3.2-litre inline five-cylinder engine. Both engines will be hooked up to Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission and an advanced, permanent 4WD system that uses an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case with selectable drive modes.

Supplied The Everest Sport takes on a more overtly adventurous look, with blacked out exterior trim and optional all-terrain tyres.

Ford has launched the Everest in three guises here in New Zealand – Trend, Sport and Platinum – with the Trend packing the carried-over 2.0-litre biturbo four-cylinder diesel engine, while the top-spec Platinum and off-road oriented Sport will only be available with the 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6. We don’t get the base level Ambiente that Ford Australia is offering, nor are we getting the 2WD versions – all Kiwi Everests are AWD. For now, at least.

Our entry level Everest will be the Trend AWD, which costs $71,990 and comes standard with the 154kW/500Nm biturbo four, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels, seven seats with leather accented trim, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, satellite navigation, a 360-degree camera, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED DRLs and taillights, rain sensing wipers, steel underbody protection, two front tow hooks, wireless phone charging, keyless entry, a locking rear differential, a power tailgate and a full suite of safety features, including nine airbags, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as trailer tow assist.

Supplied The new Everest gets a more upmarket interior that is dominated by the large infotainment touchscreen.

The $79,490 Sport adds the 184kW/600Nm diesel V6, black exterior accents, 20-inch black alloy wheels, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and an 8-way passenger's seat, as well as heated and cooled front seats. There is also a no-cost option that adds 18-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres to the Sport.

The $84,990 Platinum tops the range, also packing the V6 and adding 21-inch alloy wheels, satin chrome exterior accents, matrix LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a larger 12.4-inch digital cluster, a premium 12-speaker B&O sound system, active park assist, tyre pressure monitoring, heated second row seats, power folding third row seats, a heated steering wheel and interior ambient lighting.

Where did you drive it?

Supplied The Everest is impressively agile on the road, with equally impressive ride quality.

The Everest was launched at the same time as the Ranger Raptor, with a mix of on and off-road driving in Queensland. The on-road component took a circuitous route from Brisbane to the Sirromet Wines winery in Mount Cotton, where the off-road component took place.

The last Everest stood out as one of the best ladder chassis-based SUVs on the road, with impressive handling and exceptional ride quality, and the new one has only improved on that. While you are always aware that it is a big thing sitting on a ute platform, the ride quality is deeply impressive, with a nicely sorted rear and suspension that effortlessly absorbs imperfections.

Handling is surprisingly sharp too, with responsive and accurate steering adding to the experience. It was a shame that there weren’t more gravel roads on the route, as the Everest felt particularly well-sorted on loose surfaces at speed.

Supplied It is also deeply capable off the sealed stuff, with multiple off-road drive modes and a locking rear diff being standard.

The steering responses and handling were seriously put to the test on one motorway section where the car in front of us swerved suddenly to reveal a ladder that had fallen off a ute in the middle of the road, forcing us into an impromptu ‘moose test’ (the infamous manoeuvre that has tripped up many a high-riding SUV) at 100kph. Happily, the Everest behaved impeccably and was totally unflustered by the sudden change in direction at speed, remaining totally composed the entire time. Unlike my passenger...

But as impressive as the Everest is on the road, it is even more impressive off it. Yes, even the Platinum on its 21-inch wheels and road-biased tyres.

Packing the same off-road drive modes as the Ranger, the Everest is only available with Ford’s new full-time AWD system, complete with a locking rear diff, which saw it make short work of the slushy conditions on the off-road circuit, effortlessly traversing the heavily rutted mud tracks and even an impressively steep climb up a clay face. Coming back down was even easier, thanks to the excellent hill descent system. That is, quite honestly, one of the best I have experienced.

What’s the pick of the range?

Supplied Even the Platinum on its big 21-inch wheel and road tyres was extremely capable in the mud.

The Sport on the optional smaller wheels and off-road tyres ticks all the boxes for me – it is very well-equipped, comfortable and refined, and looks particularly good with its big blacked-out grille, while also being extremely capable both on and off the road.

Although I can see why you might want to go for the Platinum, which is particularly luxurious package for a ute-based off-roader, and is just $5k more than the Sport, with quite a lot more standard kit.

In fact “lots of standard kit” applies right across the range, and whichever model you are considering comes packed to the gills with equipment.

Supplied Of course, the Everest can also tow the full 3,500kg that the Ranger ute hauls.

Why would I buy it?

Because you need a big, comfortable, capable SUV for towing and/or proper off-road use. While the Everest is a bit pricier than its obvious competition, it packs serious value into the extra cost with the high level of standard equipment in all variants, and that brawny V6 in the Sport and Platinum.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

You can’t bring yourself to go past a Toyota when it comes to ladder chassis 4X4s...