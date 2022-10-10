A less grumpy ebike experience

Our long-term ebike has changed hands and because I don’t live in a part of Auckland hamstrung by a bridge, I was able to easily take it on a work commute.

I live in Waitakere, roughly 20 minutes away from the office in a car on a good day. Running alongside the Western motorway is a bicycle track, which spans from the city centre to Westgate about 20 kilometres away.

There’s lots of signage leading up to the cycleway, so you shouldn’t get too lost or confused. But if you do, there’s almost always someone around to ask for help.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Micromobility is on the rise, but will an ebike get a fat, grumpy motoring journalist out of his car?

I timed my run to work well, catching what felt like the only sunny day for about two weeks. According to my boss, it’s actually quite nice riding in the rain because there are fewer people on the cycleway, but I’m allergic to getting wet, so I opted for the sun.

The Black GT ebike is good for about 40kph under electric power, obviously more if you’re prepared to work for it. I saw 60kph on the speedo and made one of those roadside speed signs tell me to slow down.

Supplied The mighty Black GT ebike on its way from Waitakere into Auckland City.

On the flat cycleway, you could easily cruise at around 40kph in top speed mode (5 out of 5 possible modes) but you burn the battery pretty swiftly doing this. Sure is nice though, especially if you can time your ride into work at around 10am when the worst of the traffic has died down.

I would like another gear on the crankset (the front set of gears), as the rear-mounted cassette has ten cogs and your legs are moving pretty quickly at 40kph. Something on the front would give it a nice ‘overdrive’ for those flat/downhill slogs. I’d also hunt down a bar-end mirror to make merging into traffic easier.

Speaking of traffic, we’ve all heard about how sketchy it is to cycle around the city without dedicated cycle lanes but actually experiencing it is a different thing entirely.

Supplied Electric assistance makes a pedal-powered commute far more palatable.

About half the cars going past me gave the proper 1.5 metres, the rest barely turned the wheel. It’s marginally better cycling at speeds nearing 50kph, but considering most people do closer to 60 anyway, it still feels quite dangerous. Thankfully that cycleway took the bulk of the journey off the roads.

But as for the commute as a whole, it was surprisingly enjoyable. I generally hate doing anything related to cardio, especially if it involves hills, so having the electric motor on tap helped a lot. Yeah, that removes a decent chunk of the exercise benefits, but I’ll take that tradeoff to not be sweaty in the office.

It took broadly the same amount of time as driving to get to and from the office, and it was absolutely better for the mental health side of things by virtue of not being stuck in traffic.

Supplied It genuinely feels good to commute on an ebike... Away from the cars, at least.

Plus, it feels great breezing past people doing zero on the motorway in the late afternoon sun.

Of course, I might change my tune in the peak of the sweaty season, and I’m aware I cherry-picked this commute for the best experience. But having that option is part of the package of having an ebike, and my ultimate experience was great.

At this point I must apologise to my mum and say that yes, she was right about ebikes all along. But only about ebikes.