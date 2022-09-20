At long last, Volkswagen confirms local ID. pricing

The teasing is over - this is Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV.

Volkswagen is finally bringing the all-electric ID. range to New Zealand, starting with the ID.4 SUV and ID.5 coupe-SUV. Interestingly, there’s no mention of the ID.3 hatchback.

“We are delighted to announce New Zealand pricing, model line-up and key specifications for the all-new ID.4 and ID.5. Whether you opt for the pure SUV body shape of the ID.4 or the ultra-aerodynamic silhouette coupe design of ID.5, your next Volkswagen is truly electrified,” said Greg Leet, general manager of Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles.

“We believe our model line-up positions us extremely well within the EV market segment. To launch the ID. product range with our mid-sized ID.4 SUV below the New Zealand government clean car rebate threshold of $80,000 was imperative.

Supplied The first ID. models to arrive in New Zealand will be the ID.4 SUV and the ID.5 SUV-coupe.

“... This will be very important in helping to support our customers that choose to transition to an electrified Volkswagen.”

READ MORE:

* Everything electric coming in the next year

* Volkswagen teases ID.5 GTX, its first electric SUV coupe

* Forget GTI; GTX is the future of hot Volkswagens

* This is Volkswagen's all-electric SUV: the ID.4



Two versions of each car will be available, Pro and Pro+. Both trims get a 77kWh battery with a combined range of 485km, along with a rear-mounted electric motor offering 150kW/310Nm. Standard kit for the ID.4 includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch colour touchscreen and a new “twist and go” ignition function.

Supplied Both vehicles will be available in Pro and Pro+ trims.

VW claims a 0 to 100 kph time of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 kph. With 21cm of ground clearance, Volkswagen says the E-SUV also performs well in gentle off-road terrain.

Using the 125kW DC rapid chargers, the ID.4 can be recharged to travel the next 320km (as per WLTP) in about 30 minutes.

The Pro+ adds IQ. Light matrix LEDs with an LED light bar at the front, ups the screen size to 12 inches and improves the audio system. Meanwhile, the ID.5 gets a largely similar treatment, although the 12-inch screen is standard. The ID.5 Pro+ gets the same Premium sound system as the ID.4 Pro+, while the wheels are bumped to 20 inches.

Supplied High-performance GTX versions are available overseas, but not here... Yet.

Pricing for the ID.4 Pro starts at $79,990 drive-away and the Pro+ is $89,990, excluding on-road costs. The ID.5 doesn’t qualify for a rebate at all, with prices kicking off at $85,490 for the Pro and $94,490 for the Pro+, both also excluding ORCs.

“Our team has been working extremely hard with our factory and are absolutely delighted to be in a position to release this key information today, which is a milestone moment for our brand.

“We are very fortunate to be in this position, as New Zealand will be one of the first countries outside of Europe and the USA to launch the ID. range,” Leet added.