Mercedes-AMG debuts the mental new C 63 E Performance

This is the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, the first plug-in hybrid four-cylinder to wear the badge.

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the new C 63, and even though it doesn’t have a V8, it’s still going to be an absolute monster.

Now called C 63 S E Performance, the range-topping C-Class gets the 2.0-litre turbo four from the A 45 S but reworked and tweaked to produce an astounding 350kW, along with a maximum torque of 545Nm. That power figure is already on par with the old C 63 (albeit not the ‘S’ version), and firmly cementing the engine as the most powerful production four-cylinder in the works.

The engine is mounted longitudinally, and uses an electric turbocharger with tech derived from AMG’s Formula 1 efforts. Compared to the C 43, the turbocharger is “significantly” larger, which should hopefully result in some epic spooling and blow-off sounds.

As good as that might sound, AMG has also added a plug-in hybrid electrical system to the mix, here comprising a rear-mounted electric motor. Total power output is a huge 500kW/1020Nm, enough to sling the four-door to 100kph in 3.4 seconds, also thanks to 4Matic all-wheel drive providing plenty of grip. That sprint time is even more impressive when you consider the fact the car weighs over 2.1 tonnes...

READ MORE:

* Two new Mercedes-AMG electric models announced

* Mercedes-Benz reveals first AMG EV and an electric G-Wagen

* Mercedes-AMG unleashes its first plug-in hybrid

* Mercedes- AMG confirms huge power for incoming C 63



But speaking of sound, AMG’s engineers know that here a V8 is a pretty tough thing to beat. As such, they say they have given the new C 63 a proper noise worthy of the AMG badge. A pressure sensor in the exhaust records and enriches the sound before being piped back into the cabin and through the external speakers used for the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting system that operates at low speeds under electric power.

Supplied The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder produces 350kW on its own.

AMG does say it’s not synthesised or altered, merely amplified, so it should be quite grunty.

Under the skin is a new 400 volt, 6.1kWh high-performance battery, also from F1. The battery weighs just 89kg, offering a power density of 1.7kW/kg.

Don’t expect much electric range though, as Mercedes says the battery was designed for fast power delivery and draw, not for the longest possible range. As such, you should get around 13km of EV driving between charges.

Supplied You can drive on electric power only, but only for 13km because that’s not what the C 63 is about.

According to the manufacturer, the battery has new cooling modules “only millimetres thin” that allow it to always operate at around 45 degrees, which lets it consistently work at its peak while both discharging and recharging power.

The rear motor produces 150kW/320Nm and works with a two-speed gearbox and electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Second gear engages by 140kph “at the latest”, which means in Race mode while absolutely booting it.

Mention drive modes, there are eight in the C 63 S E Performance; Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+ and Race. You also get a Slippery mode which reduces power and flattens the torque curve, and Individual for customisation of the drive, transmission, suspension, steering and exhaust system.

Supplied A special AMG badge now resides on the nose.

Rear-wheel steering is standard. At speeds up to 100kph they turn opposite to the front wheels by up to 2.5 degrees, artificially shortening the wheelbase for better agility, while speeds over 100 have them turning the same way up to 0.7 degrees for more stability.

Finally, an AMG composite braking system is standard, using six-piston calipers on the front discs. The electric recuperation system can claw back up to 150kW of energy under braking as well.

The C 63 S E Performance hasn’t been priced locally yet, but there’s a high chance it will arrive here in the next year or so.