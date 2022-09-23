Things that look photoshopped but aren't: The Lamando 5XL

Sometimes it’s better to ask for forgiveness rather than permission, and the creator of this mental car has plenty to answer for.

Originally a Volkswagen Lamando L, which is really a Chinese-market Passat, the newly named Lamando 5XL is perhaps the ultimate expression of a widebody modification.

Built by someone called Justin, the 5XL has been stretched from 1826mm to a hair under 3000mm wide, making it look like a weird rolling piece of Photoshop work. Why? No idea.

As bizarre as it looks, the build is actually quite well done. The bodywork looks relatively seamless, and the interior almost looks stock.

The rear bench seat has been expanded to fit five, while the front area now seats three. That means eight people can comfortably fit, but the builder says ten people could be driven around.

Well, we say “driven”, you won’t be going far. The engine is only connected to the front-left wheel – as demonstrated by Justin standing in the engine bay – and doesn’t offer much in the way of forward motivation.

Perhaps ditching the engine entirely and adding some electric motors could be an idea for the next round of modifications?