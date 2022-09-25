Hyundai's mid-engined supercar dreams are dead

Hyundai has shown off two of its 'rolling labs', the RN22e and N Vision 74.

Hyundai’s will-they-won’t-they supercar has finally had its fate decided – and those holding out hope will be disappointed.

According to Top Gear, Hyundai was planning on launching the N division with a full-on mid-engined supercar to rival Honda’s NSX.

The publication spoke to N’s former boss, Albert Biermann, who confirmed the car was in development under the name ‘The Chairman’s Car’. He even went into detail about what the car would have used – a carbon fibre tub with a “petrol [engine] with or without hybrid, or [it could've had accepted] a hydrogen fuel cell.”

Supplied Hyundai very nearly had a genuine supercar to call its own.

Unfortunately for us, the car remained on the drawing board.

“The problem was the car would have cost over US$150,000 (NZ$256,917), and at that time it was thought a Hyundai could not have this price,” Biermann said.

Supplied The big hurdle was price. Hyundai would have had to charge more than $250,000 for its flagship model.

Probably the right decision too, considering the abrasion Hyundai sometimes receives for its pricing these days...

But even so, it’s hard not to imagine what a Hyundai supercar would have been like. The N division’s current products are brilliant, so a proper no-holds-barred offering would surely be incredible.

We’ve already seen glimpses of such a car in the RM series of concepts, not to mention the recent and gorgeous N Vision 74. Would you pay a quarter of a million for it though, considering that’s into Porsche 911 money?