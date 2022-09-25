Cadillac fetches $61k as eclectic collection goes up for auction

Clive Hewitson joked he was struggling to smile after paying $61,000 for a 1959 Cadillac four-door sedan 4DHT at the vintage car auction at Waimumu on Saturday.

“How much did I spend?,” Clive Hewitson asks, still slightly in shock.

The Dunedin car collector had just paid $61,000 for a 1959 Cadillac four-door sedan 4DHT after a heated bidding war with buyers from around the country.

The Cadillac was part of a veritable treasure trove of vehicles, owned by Susan and the late Robin Dickson, that went under the hammer in Southland on Saturday – but it fetched almost twice what anyone was expecting.

Hewitson was keen to add it to his collection: “I’ve got a few American cars, and it’s probably the best car in the auction – hence the price, I guess.”

Tony Davison, of Heriot, has one just like it at home and made the drive to Waimumu, near Gore, to see how the Cadillac would do at auction.

“It makes my car worth more,” he said, smiling broadly.

He himself bought a beat up 1947 Packard Clipper for the express purpose of using it as a “garden ornament”.

The eclectic collection had sat out of sight in a shed in Gore for many years before the Gore Vintage Car Club brought them out into the light.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Lyall and Ruby Gerken, 8, of Gore check out a 1962 Buick Electra that proved popular among bidders at the vintage car auction at Waimumu on Saturday.

While most collectors focused on specific models or makes, Dickson’s included everything from big American Cadillacs and Dodges to English Minis, a Fiat Bambina and even a rare Hino Contessa.

Some were in great condition, others needed a fair bit of attention before they would ever get on the road.

There was quite a lot of interest in two Ford Cortina Sports, with a red 1982 model, complete with its original paperwork, fetching at least $5000 more than anticipated.

“Yes,” Steven Pickles exclaimed when he won the bid.

He’d bid right up until his upper limit, but the car had sentimental value as he and his late father had tried to purchase it off Dickson many years ago.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Farmer's eclectic collection of cars up for auction

“He didn’t want to sell.”

Hundreds of Southlanders turned out for the auction and auctioneer Lynzy Francis’ hopes that they weren't all “tyre kickers” rang true as every one of the 32 cars on auction, despite their varying conditions, were sold.

Gore Vintage Car Club chairman Paul Herron, who was acting on behalf of the owners, said there had been a huge response to the auction from all over New Zealand with up to 10 bidders on the phone for some cars.

He might even have picked up a couple of new club members, he said: “Let’s hope.”

Dickson had a collection of more than 70 cars and another auction featuring his even older cars will be held at a later date.