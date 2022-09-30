Electric Kiwi joins in with EV charging plan

If you’re part of Electric Kiwi and own an EV, you can now get cheaper charging rates with a new power plan.

Electric Kiwi has joined the ranks of energy providers offering special power plans involving off-peak EV charging.

The new ‘MoveMaster’ plan offers cheaper off-peak charging rates during the day and half-price overnight rates (from 11pm to 7am), along with the free Hour of Power. It also includes a 12.5c/kWh solar buyback rate for those houses equipped with solar panels.

“Electric vehicles are becoming more popular, but as Kiwis gradually switch from petrol to electric, this is going to put more pressure on our energy infrastructure and potentially even create larger or additional peak demand periods as owners charge them,” said Electric Kiwi CEO, Luke Blincoe.

Genesis and Evnex have teamed up to remove EV charging 'pain points' with new technology.

Shifting charging habits to off-peak hours will help reduce the demand on the grid and, by extension, the reliance on non-renewable energy creation.

Electric Kiwi has also partnered with Evnex to offer a deal on a smart charger to further moderate charging.

Customers can get $150 off the purchase price of an installed charger (starting from $2295), as well as the option to pay off the remaining balance over 12 months via an interest-free payment plan added to their energy bills. The option to pay the total price up front still remains.

“Innovative companies like Evnex... have designed their technology to help reduce the carbon footprint of New Zealand’s growing fleet of electric vehicles, because the greater the peak demand, the more dirty power generation is currently required to meet it.

“We want to deliver real-world, practical solutions to genuinely support the energy transition, rather than just talking about doing green things. And we do so with a mind to saving our customers money, too. These two things are at the heart of everything we do. They do not need to be mutually exclusive,” Blincoe added.

“That’s why we’re incredibly proud of this partnership with Evnex because we’re working with a likeminded business that shares our mission of meaningful action rather than platitudes.”