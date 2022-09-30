BMW M's first standalone vehicle since the M1 revealed

The first standalone M car since the M1 has been revealed in its entirety.

The first standalone product from BMW M this century has been shown in full – meet the XM. Or, rather, meet it early next year when it arrives in New Zealand during the first half of 2023.

It’s a huge SUV with huge power, a pairing which probably won’t come as much of a surprise these days. M wants to take on the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, not to mention having a go at Ferrari’s brand-new Purosangue.

To get there, it is deploying a new plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of an updated version of the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor mounted inside the transmission. All in, the XM offers 480kW and 800Nm of torque.

Supplied This leviathan is the XM, the first product from M this century that isn’t directly based on an existing BMW.

If the powertrain sounds a bit familiar, that might be because it will be used in BMW’s upcoming entry in the World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2024.

quick

charge Get the latest EV news, delivered to your inbox Sign up now

READ MORE:

* BMW's all-electric i7 priced ahead of Q4 launch

* BMW debuts plug-in SUV packing plenty of power

* First Drive Review: BMW iX3

* BMW prices all-electric iX SUV for New Zealand



But back to the XM. BMW says it will crack 100kph in 4.3 seconds thanks in part to all-wheel drive, which will happily route everything to the rear wheels if you so choose, and the instant twist of the electric motor. That figure is probably conservative, BMW’s performance claims usually are, but even so, it’s a little down on the Urus’ 3.6s sprint, or the Purosangue’s 3.3s...

Supplied Those wheels are 23 inches in size, to give an idea of how big this thing is.

The XM might not beat them in a straight drag but it will be able to do all that stuff and make it home without an extra fuel stop. BMW New Zealand didn’t specify fuel consumption but overseas reports indicate a WLTP consumption figure of 1.5L/100km, with CO2 emissions fo 33g/km, pretty mega for a 2.7-tonne hyper-SUV (that weight being a likely culprit for the over-four-second 0-100kph time). All-electric range is rated at a maximum of 88km.

If that sounds a bit slow to you, worry not. M is planning to up the ante with the Label Red edition for late next year, which will boast 550kW/1000Nm along with a healthy drop in the 0-100kph time.

Part of the weight figure comes from the 25.7kWh battery, but some also comes from the chassis. The XM shares some bones with the X7 M50i, including its vast 3105mm wheelbase. It also gets a complex five-link rear suspension set-up, a double-wishbone front end, rear-wheel steering, active air suspension and 48-volt active anti-roll bars.

Supplied Interestingly, there’s no BMW badge on the boot. There is one on the bonnet, however.

As for styling, it’s pretty apparent M wanted this thing to stand out. There’s a massive grille up front rimmed in gold, split headlights, angular intakes and gashes in the nose and a massive bonnet.

Gold continues along the profile, wrapping under, around and above the windows, accenting a sloping roofline and referencing the old M1.

Two sets of two vertically stacked exhaust pipes punctuate the rear bumper, while the boot is curiously devoid of a BMW badge, perhaps to hammer home that this is a standalone M product. Wheels range up to 23 inches in size.

Supplied The cabin is plenty luxurious, as you might expect.

Inside are two rows of seats, the rear set getting plenty of room thanks to that X7 wheelbase. Up front is the now-standard pair of 12.3-inch and 14.9-inch screens, a relatively conventional steering wheel and a tall gear selector, both of which coming from the M parts bin.

Standard specification includes M multifunction seats, model-specific M leather steering wheel, M-specific graphics including shift lights for the BMW Curved Display and a BMW Head-Up Display. Buyers will also get ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and the awesome 1500-watt Bowers and Wilkens Diamond surround sound system.

Final price will be revealed closer to the 2023 launch date. We’d expect it to sit above the iX M60, which starts at $238,900.