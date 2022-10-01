The most terrifying near miss you will ever see

The Honda Civic shortly after the second impact that sent the driver spinning into the middle of the road.

A truly hair-raising dashcam video is currently doing the rounds that shows one of the most terrifying near misses you will ever see.

The video starts after an initial crash off camera between a Honda Civic and another car, when a ute with a trailer suddenly swerves in an attempt to miss the wrecked Honda in the middle of what appears to be an on-ramp. Unfortunately, it fails and hits the Civic at speed.

The driver is dramatically thrown from the Honda and is narrowly missed by the car with the dashcam.

While that is horrifying enough, it’s not until you see the driver’s panicked reaction as he runs up to the car and frantically searches the back seat for something, which you assume is a child. And you would be correct, as shortly after that a child who was also thrown from the car in the impact pops up from behind the long grass in the central divider.

While it is difficult to see exactly what happened, it seems most likely that the people in the Civic either weren’t wearing seatbelts, or had undone them after the first accident and the driver was in the process of getting out of the car to check on his child in the back. The impact from the ute sent him into the middle of the road (along with a lot of coolant from the car – relax, that isn’t blood!) while the child is thrown into the central median.

Reddit screengrab/u/MarriedMan98 After a frantic search the lucky driver finds his missing child.

Reddit user WhatsLeftofitanyway translated the frantic conversation between the driver and passenger in the car with the dashcam from Korean, saying “I just thought to share the translation because these guys were most concerned for the safety of that kid than anything. I hope no one is seriously hurt and everyone came out unharmed.”

Man (in Korean): Are you hurt? We didn’t hit anyone. (repeat)

Woman (in Korean): Is the baby okay? There’s a baby!

Man: What baby?

Woman: A baby is on the road! (Koreans call a child a baby as a term of endearment)

Man: Give me the phone (repeat)

Woman: (tries to save Garmin using voice controls)

Man: Go check the baby, go, hurry.

Woman: Go to the baby?

Man: (Tries really hard to save Garmin)

Fortunately no one in the Honda appears to be seriously injured, with the child clearly shocked, but able to stand, while the driver appears to be running purely on adrenaline, but not visibly injured.

Regardless of the events leading up to the impact, it is a stark example of why you should always wear a seatbelt.