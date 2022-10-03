2022 NZ Transport Hall of Fame inductees

Businessman Sam McRae has been inducted into the New Zealand Transport Hall of Fame.

Southlander Sam McRae was one of six people inducted into the New Zealand Transport Hall of Fame in late September.

McRae had business interests throughout the south with various trucking companies, and had been described as someone who always fought for the underdog, was a man of principles and an anonymous benefactor to many.

In a citation, to the Mobil Delvac 1 NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame, it says McRae in 1932 sold his Chev car to buy a truck. He and wife Helen began with an old truck but soon bought a new Bedford for £300 (NZ$593).

In 1936, they bought the business interests of James Grant and TE Duncan, both based in Nightcaps.

After that they bought the business of Eric James and Des McGrath, and the initial cartage was from coal mines, and sheep and lambs.

The business expanded to cover Aparima, Orawia, Ohai, Birchwood, South Hillend and Opio.

In 1945, when his brother John arrived home from the war, McRae offered him a part in the business, hence the name S&J McRae.

Supplied Sam McRae together with his wife Helen, had extensive business links in the Southland transport industry.

He then set up Ohai Freight with John and friend, Bob Nisbet.

In 1953, he joined Terry Gilligan to purchase Terry’s father Barney’s business in Mossburn which formed into Te Anau Transport.

McRae, Gilligan joined George Hedley, Cliff Bennetts and John Davies to form Northern Southland Transport.

But it didn't stop there with McRae operating Heddon Bush Transport, and was one of three original directors of Central Fertiliser Company.

It's also believed he transported the first building around the lake to Queenstown on the back of a truck.

He and his wife had three daughters, and he had a love of horses.

The other inductees included: Wayne McCurdy, of New Plymouth, John Frew, of Canterbury, Ian Patchell, of Rotorua, Glyn Tyler-Davies, of Orewa, and David Conroy, of Napier,.

The induction was held at the Bill Richardson Transport World, Invercargill, on September 30.