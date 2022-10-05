Ford Motorsport legend Dick Johnson to be first driver of new Mustang Supercar

Ford revealed the all-new Gen3 Mustang Supercar at the end of last year.

Ford Australia’s new Mustang Supercar will make its public debut at the Bathurst 1000 this week, with none other than Ford racing legend Dick Johnson at the wheel.

Johnson will be the first person in the world to drive the new seventh-generation Ford Mustang GT Supercar in public and will debut the new Mustang at Mount Panorama on Thursday afternoon before the weekend’s big race.

Ford says the car will be revealed in pit lane at 12:30pm on Thursday, before Johnson takes to the track in the afternoon. Johnson was the first driver of the current ‘Gen2’ Mustang Supercar at the Adelaide 500 in 2019, and will be the first driver of the ‘Gen3’ Mustang.

Supplied Australian motorsport legend Dick Johnson will debut the Gen3 Ford Mustang V8 Supercar at the Bathurst 1000.

The 77-year-old five-time Australian Touring Car Champion and a three-time Bathurst 1000 winner last drove a Mustang Supercar at Queensland Raceway in May, having first raced the iconic American cars back in 1985 after Ford Australia indicated it wasn’t interested in homologating the XE Falcon following the Australian Touring Car Championship series’ switch to international Group A touring car regulations at the end of 1984.

Johnson purchased a pair of Zakspeed-built Mustangs to use in the 1985 and 1986 seasons, before switching to the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth from 1987 until the dawn of the V8-era saw the team move to the EB Falcon.

Supplied The new Ford Mustang will take on the Chevrolet Camaro in the Australian Supercars Championship in 2023.

Dick Johnson Racing is currently Ford’s homologation team, designing, developing and building the new Mustang Supercar in conjunction with Ford Performance over the last two years.

The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner said that he was honoured to be the first driver of the prototype race car.

“My team and I have been racing Fords for more than forty years, we are very proud representatives of and ambassadors for the Blue Oval,” said Johnson.

“We have been working extremely hard on making this car the best it can possibly be over the last couple of years, and to be the first person in the world to drive it after all of that work is fantastic. Any chance to drive around Mount Panorama is incredible, but to do it in Ford’s latest race car is an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up.

“I can’t wait to drive the Mustang and see the fans across the top of the Mountain, it’s going to be very special indeed.”