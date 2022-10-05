Hyundai upgrades the Ioniq 5, price remains the same

The Ioniq 5 has received a handful of updates for 2023.

Hyundai has confirmed a few updates are inbound for the Ioniq 5 electric SUV, including a power bump.

The upgrades are limited to the top-spec Limited model, as it were, and include a head-up display with augmented reality, an internal power socket for household devices and a larger battery option with a gruntier motor.

You can still opt for the 58kWh or 72.6kWh battery packs in rear-drive or all-wheel drive, but the Limited can now be had with a 77.4kWh pack, exclusive to AWD configurations.

This is Hyundai's newest all-electric SUV - the Ioniq 5.

This battery ups power to 239kW, compared to the 225kW output of the 72.6kWh battery, while torque remains 605Nm. Hitting 100kph takes 5.1 seconds for the more powerful option, a drop of 0.1 seconds.

READ MORE:

* First drive review: Kia EV6

* Road test review: Hyundai Ioniq 5

* Kia will be fully electric in Europe by 2035

* First Drive Review: Hyundai Ioniq 5



Range for the Ioniq 5 tops out at 481km if you go for the 72.6kWh battery in two-wheel drive form, while the larger pack in AWD offers a maximum of 454km, the drop owing to that extra power.

Supplied Ioniq 5 Limited models get a household socket under the rear seats.

Other tweaks the Limited get include a more efficient heat pump air-conditioning system, a smart powered tailgate, an LED front centre garnish light and privacy glass on the rear doors and tailgate.

You also get a full leather interior, a one-touch ‘lie flat’ mode for both front seats along with seat position memory, heated front and rear seats, vented front seats, and interior mood lighting, among others.

Pricing stays the same for the entry models, $79,990 for the 58kWh 2WD model and $89,990 for the 72.6kWH 2WD.

The 72.6 kWh all-wheel drive has two variations, Entry and Limited, priced at $97,990 and $111,990 (with the glass Vision Roof) respectively. The new 77.4 kWh all-wheel drive, only in the Limited model, is priced at $117,990 (with Vision Roof).