An EV built by students has set a new 0-100kph record

The bespoke EV weighs under 145kg and produces 241kW of power, enough to finish the 0-100kph sprint in 1.461 seconds.

A group of 20 students from the University of Stuttgart, called GreenTeam, have built a bespoke electric vehicle in the name of breaking the record for the fastest sprint to 100kph, cracking the benchmark in just 1.461 seconds.

The EV, which looks like a Formula 1 car combined with a hollowed-out missile, weighs less than 145kg thanks to an entirely carbon fibre build. Paired with a surprisingly restrained 241kW all-wheel drive powertrain designed in-house, the little racer can produce 2.5 g of peak acceleration force, which is roughly equivalent to the force experienced by astronauts when a rocket re-enters the Earth's atmosphere.

"The University of Stuttgart is proud that the GreenTeam has succeeded in setting a new record for the acceleration of e-vehicles. I'm really excited about what our students have accomplished, said Professor Wolfram Ressel, Rector of the University of Stuttgart.

“Studying at university not only means acquiring theoretical knowledge, but also being able to apply it in practice. The GreenTeam's commitment is an excellent example of how knowledge transfer can succeed."

Unfortunately, the video of the Guinness-verified run isn’t all that exciting. I mean, it’s all over in under two seconds and about ten metres, so it’s kind of hard to really show how brutal the acceleration is.

Supplied The run has been months in the making, with a crash and technical problems setting the team back.

The record-setting run didn’t come for free, though. "We suffered a bitter setback at the end of July," explained Pavel Povolnim first chairman of the GreenTeam.

During a test run for the world record, the vehicle crashed at high speed into a stack of tyres that served as a track barrier. "Fortunately, the driver was unharmed, but the vehicle suffered enormous damage." Everything was repaired but then the car suffered technical problems the evening before making a new attempt at the world record.

The trial had to be postponed again at short notice by three weeks to September 23, 2022. Finally, the team managed to lay their 1.461 second time down, beating the previous time of 1.513 seconds held by Swiss team AMZ Racing.