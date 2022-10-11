A copper-plated beer tanker is something that exists

This is probably the coolest tanker truck ever built, despite there not really being any genuinely cool tanker trucks this side of Mad Max.

It’s simply called the ‘Beer Tanker’, built by Pennsylvania-based workshop Hauk Designs, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Built out of copper and designed to look patinated and battle-worn, the truck used to be a Chevrolet AK-series built between 1941and 1947.

Power comes from a 6BT 5.9-litre turbocharged diesel straight six that originally came from a late-1980s Dodge Ram, and boasts two of the prettiest turbochargers you’ll ever see, plated in copper and hand-engraved.

The Chevy is still a bit of a rat rod, with a lowered stance and Detroit Steel wheels with spiked lug nuts. It has air suspension, which must be seriously heavy duty to support the weight of the truck and a fully stocked tanker.

Mention which, the beer transportation device is equipped with a glycol refrigeration system common in brewing, and is said to have a capacity of 14 kegs, or roughly 2310 355ml bottles.

Supplied Even the turbochargers on the 5.9-litre straight-six diesel get the copper treatment.

Or, perhaps more accurately, a humongous amount of beer.

It even has an array of taps along the side for maximum mobile thirst quenching. For everyone except the driver, of course.

But the best part is that, if you live in Bradenton, Florida, you can buy it for the totally reasonably sum of US$250,000 (NZ$445,477.50) and be the coolest person in your neighbourhood... Until you need to refill it, which might cost about as much as the truck itself.