First Drive: Toyota Corolla Cross

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

Price range: $41,990 to $51,990 (Estimated Clean Car rebate: $2851 to $3109)

$41,990 to $51,990 (Estimated Clean Car rebate: $2851 to $3109) Powertrains: 2.0-litre petrol diesel four-cylinder hybrid with 135kW/190Nm, 4.8L/100km and 107g/km CO2 (FWD) or 4.9L/100km and 112g/km CO2 (AWD), continuously variable transmission, FWD or AWD.

2.0-litre petrol diesel four-cylinder hybrid with 135kW/190Nm, 4.8L/100km and 107g/km CO2 (FWD) or 4.9L/100km and 112g/km CO2 (AWD), continuously variable transmission, FWD or AWD. Body style: SUV.

SUV. On sale: Now.

If you have ever thought to yourself that a Toyota RAV4 is a bit too big, while a C-HR is a bit too small, then you are in luck, because Toyota has now squeezed something in between the two, with the inevitable SUV version of the world’s most popular car; the Corolla.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

The Corolla Cross is Toyota’s latest SUV and, as mentioned, it slots between the RAV4 and the C-HR in Toyota’s range, while taking on the same naming conventions as the even smaller Yaris Cross, that sits under the C-HR in Toyota’s SUV hierarchy.

It sits on the same GA-C version of the TNGA platform as the Corolla hatch and C-HR, and arrives in New Zealand in a hybrid-only line up, all powered by the same 135kW/190Nm powertrain in either FWD or AWD forms.

Supplied The Corolla Cross sits on the same underpinnings as the hatch and the Toyota C-HR.

The Corolla Cross range consists of the entry GX model, a mid-spec GXL and a top-spec Limited, with the latter being the only one to offer the AWD option.

The GX starts the range at $41,990 and qualifies for a $3109 Clean Car rebate. It comes standard with LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, keyless entry and push button start, single zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also comes standard with a full range of safety and driver assists, including brake assist, active cornering assist, secondary collision braking and Toyota’s full ‘Safety Sense’ system that includes a pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking, pedestrian, cyclist and motorcycle detection, intersection turn assist and emergency steering assist, as well as a reversing camera, road sign recognition, lane tracing and departure alert, automatic high beams and radar cruise control.

Supplied The Corolla Cross also gets an interior that is largely the same as the hatch.

The GXL lands at $44,990 (also qualifying for a $3109 rebate) and adds a silver grille surround, black roof rails, LED daytime driving lights, fog lights and sequential front indicators to the outside, while also adding synthetic leather and fabric seat trim, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a voice assistant, embedded satellite navigation, a 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen and rear privacy glass.

The GXL also scores a panoramic reversing camera with dynamic guidelines, front and rear parking sensors, as well as parking and rear cross traffic braking.

The Limited closes out the range at $48,990 for the FWD and $51,990 for the AWD. While the FWD Limited qualifies for the same $3109 rebate as the other FWD models, the AWD drops to $2851.

Supplied All models come in front-drive configuration, although the top-spec Limited is also available with AWD.

The Limited models get all the kit in the GX and GXL, but add 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9-speaker JBL premium audio system, advanced parking assist, a power tailgate with kick-opening function, a panoramic sunroof, rain sensing wipers, leather accented upholstery, 8-way driver and 4-way passenger power adjustable heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

The AWD model also switches out the FWD model's torsion bean rear suspension for a trailing arm double wishbone set up and adds a second electric motor on the rear axle, although it retains the smae overall system output as the FWD versions.

The Cross is also the only Corolla that offers some form of towing ability, being rated to haul 750kg.

Where did you drive it?

Supplied Unsurprisingly, the Corolla Cross also feels very much like the hatch on the road.

On a mix of suburban and country roads in and out of Auckland.

Starting from a location at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour, the route led us through the city and surrounding suburbs out to the Waitakere ranges, serving up a pretty representative mix of the sorts of situations the average Corolla Cross buyer will use their new car on.

The hybrid powertrain proved to be an impressively refined and powerful partner in these circumstances, spending a decent amount of its urban running on battery alone, while the transition to the petrol engine when needed was generally smooth and unobtrusive.

Supplied Slightly firmed than you might expect a compact crossover to be, the Corolla Cross is nonetheless a comfortable cruiser.

The higher grade models did seem to be slightly more refined than the entry GX, but it was still very acceptable, just displaying slightly more noticeable ‘flaring’ from the CVT than the GXL or Limited models under heavier acceleration.

Of course, the Corolla Cross is impressively frugal both around town and out on the open road, effortlessly capable of achieving Toyota’s consumption claims of 4.8L/100km for the FWD and 4.9 for the AWD without the driver even trying to be particularly light-footed.

While the suspension set up felt a tad firmer than I would have expected from a compact SUV, it was still pleasantly comfortable both around town and out on the open road. In other words, pretty much what you would expect from a Corolla hatch.

Supplied Toyota New Zealand is offering three models – the GX, GXL and Limited – and all are powered by hybrid powertrains.

From the inside, the Corolla Cross feels like a larger vehicle than the hatch on the road, but this is probably more to do with the chunkier styling (the view out the windscreen is of a far squarer and higher bonnet than in the hatch) and the higher ride/seat height.

But in terms of interior space, it is sonly slightly larger than the hatch, with rear legroom being quite tight if the front passengers have their seat right back. However, headroom is far more generous, as is access to the rear, thanks to nicely wide-opening doors – not something that can be said of the Corolla Cross’s smaller Yaris-based sibling.

What’s the pick of the range?

Supplied All models of Corolla Cross are eligible for a Clean Car rebate.

As is often the way with these things, it is the entry and top-spec models that stand out as offering the most convincing packages here.

The entry level GX is absolutely packed with kit – including the impressive Toyota Safety Sense driver assist suite that has been further refined and impressively improved for the Cross – and, with the Clean Car rebate taken into account, costs a fraction under $39,000.

The same equation adds up nicely for the Limited AWD model that jam in even more standard kit, an extra electric motor, more sophisticated rear suspension and more refinement, yet still lands at less than $50k with the rebate taken into account.

While everything in the middle (the GXL and 2WD Limited) are still perfectly fine and offer similar value for money, the two extremes have their price-to-specification ratio just right.

Supplied Rather than looking like a tall Corolla, the Cross boasts RAV4-like styling cues.

Why would I buy it?

Because you want a bigger Corolla. Or a smaller RAV4. Or just a safe, sensible small SUV that does everything well and nothing terribly wrong, and is very frugal doing it. Or you just can’t wait for a RAV4 any more.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

You are after something with a bit more rear space – the boot is a good size, but the rear legroom may be a sticking point for some – it is basically a taller Corolla after all, so don’t expect RAV4-style space inside it.