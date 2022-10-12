Electric car doused by firefighters after smoking battery hits 'thermal runaway'

A car battery caused more than a little concern for Nelson firefighters.

Firefighters in Nelson spent two hours hosing down a smoking electric car to prevent the damaged battery bursting into flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to a crash in Paremata Rd in Atawhai about 6pm on Monday, after a driver reversed a Nissan Leaf out of a driveway and into a culvert and fence.

Assistant commander Nelson Marlborough Chris Best said the car broke a fence post, which then punctured the EV battery.

“Obviously that became a hazard.”

READ MORE:

* The burning question: why do EV battery fires happen?

* What should you do if your car catches on fire?

* Road test review: Nissan Leaf



Supplied The battery on a Nissan Leaf started to overheat in a “thermal runaway” after being damaged by a fencepost. (File photo)

When the fire service arrived thermal imaging measured the car battery at 50C, but that quickly rose to about 125C.

When that happened it meant the battery was in a “thermal runaway” situation, where the car would “heat up and cause a lot of smoke and can catch fire easily”, he said.

Thermal runaway occurs when a chemical reaction inside a lithium-ion battery causes the battery to overheat.

The materials used in EV batteries mean fires create intense heat, burn longer and can reignite after being extinguished.

Best said there was a lot of vegetation around the car, and houses above, so the firefighters doused the surrounding area with water to prevent any fire spreading, and also soaked the car battery to cool it down.

“They just put copious amounts of water on the car.”

They kept the water on the car for two hours, then turned it off for 40 minutes to ensure the temperature didn’t start to rise again, he said.

The car was then taken to a yard for monitoring for a couple of days.

Best said it was an “unfortunate accident”, and thankfully the driver wasn’t hurt.

“The cars are designed to take an impact – but not with a steal post coming up through the battery.”

TROY APPLETON It was a dramatic end to a Sunday drive for the owners of this hybrid vehicle.

Anyone who suspected an EV battery fire should get out and away from the vehicle and call the fire service, he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand national manager response capability Paul Turner said there was no greater risk of fire in an electric car than a petrol vehicle – but the time it took to extinguish was different.

“A typical petrol car fire would take around 15 minutes to extinguish, while an electric vehicle fire could take up to an hour to extinguish if the battery is involved in thermal runaway ... Both petrol car fires and electric vehicle fires require the use of water to extinguish.”

Firefighters were trained to respond appropriately, depending on whether the car was electric, petrol or hybrid, he said.