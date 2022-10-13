BMW reveals 330kW rear-drive M2 Coupe

Explore the second-generation BMW M2 with the boss of the M division.

BMW has unleashed the new M2 Coupe upon the world, and it ticks some pretty important boxes.

Those include a straight-six engine up front, with a couple of turbos bolted on for good measure, sending power to the rear wheels, and the option of a manual transmission.

As good as that sounds, let’s talk about the styling first. BMW is currently in the middle of one of its divisive periods of design (remember the Bangle-butt era?) and the M2 looks to continue that.

Supplied This is the new BMW M2, the last pure-combustion vehicle to come from the M division.

It’s not quite as wild as the big-grille M3/M4 but those chunky square corner intakes next to the frameless grille will likely draw some comments. It looks a bit like an aftermarket body kit from the early 2000s, which could either be a good or bad thing.

What are definitely good things are those blown-out arches. The rears in particularly look menacing, highlighting the performance BMW has given the car.

Supplied The front might look a bit odd, but those flared arches are seriously cool.

The squiggly lights from the M240i are here, while the bootlid gets a little kick for aerodynamics and style. A traditional M-spec quad-outlet exhaust pokes out between the rear diffuser.

BMW has reduced the overall length of the M2 by 214mm when compared to the M4, with a 110mm shorter wheelbase. It’s the same width though, which should make the baby M car quite playful. Weight wasn’t mentioned, but an optional carbon fibre roof reduces it by around six kilos, while more interior carbon bits drop another 10.8kg.

The engine is a slightly detuned version of the 3.0-litre turbo six found in the M3 and M4, here making 338kW and 550Nm. European buyers will choose from the aforementioned six-speed manual and an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.

Supplied The might S58 3.0-litre biturbo straight-six is present and accounted for.

Opting for the manual will hit 100kph in 4.3 seconds while the auto is a bit quicker at 4.1 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250kph but can be bumped to 285kph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Being a product of the M Division, the new M2 gets a sophisticated traction control system to provide “agility and precision”, which is BMW-speak for better and more controlled skids.

The M Traction Control can set the limit of wheel slip at one of ten stages, working with the Active M Differential on the rear axle. This differential can entirely lock up whenever required to offer different levels of adhesion for the left- and right-hand rear wheels as well as improve power transfer when accelerating hard out of corners.

Supplied It’s great to see three pedals and a manual transmission in 2022. Here’s hoping BMW offers it here...

Factor in plenty of M-specific suspension, steering and brakes (which are the adjustable sort the M3/M4 debuted), and you’ve got a recipe for a seriously fun car.

Inside are carbon M Sports seats, the newly standard curved screen set-up from the iX and refreshed 3 Series, and an M steering wheel with two customisable M buttons. The driver’s screen get M-specific readouts and shift-lights, while the infotainment screen can be set up with widgets for things like vehicle setup and tyre condition.

Sadly, this will also be the last time M creates a purely combustion sports car. M’s boss, Frank van Meel, said earlier this year that upcoming M models will be getting more and more electrification.

Supplied The most playful M car yet? We’ll have to wait and see, but it looks great on paper.

“We will see increasing electrification in other vehicles, of course in different forms, starting with the 48-volt electrical system and plug-in hybrids to fully electric drives.

“Seen in this way, the M2 will be the last M with a pure combustion engine drive and also without electrification scope such as a 48-volt on-board network."

Anyway, we’re still waiting on local confirmation of price and availability, but considering Australia will be getting the M2, there’s a good chance we will too. Here’s hoping the manual makes the cut, although it’s unlikely considering the M3 and M4 are only offered here as automatic models.