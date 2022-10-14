BYD Atto 3 earns five-star safety rating

The BYD Atto 3 has been given a five-star safety rating.

A new batch of EuroNCAP and UNCAP safety ratings have been announced, including the BYD Atto 3.

The small electric SUV was given a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, mirrored by local ANCAP testing, with 91% for adult occupant protection, 84% for child occupant protection, 69% for pedestrian/vulnerable road user protection and 80% for its safety assist systems.

“This five-star ANCAP safety rating for the BYD ATTO 3 will no doubt come as welcome news to New Zealand buyers looking for a safe and green choice within its price-point,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.

Also tested was the Volvo C40 Recharge, netting a five-star rating for both the Standard and Extended Range variants selling in New Zealand. Full points were given for protection to the driver in side impact and far-side impact tests, as well as child protection in side impact and frontal offset crash tests.

READ MORE:

* New EVs pulling top safety marks

* Euro NCAP toughens up crash testing

* What does ANCAP do and why do we need it?

* Tesla's Model 3 scores highest yet in NCAP testing



However, the Volvo was hurt in the vehicle-to-vehicle assessment, with the C40 Recharge presenting a higher risk to occupants of an oncoming vehicle, if struck.

Supplied The Volvo C40 also managed a five-star rating from ANCAP.

Meanwhile, fresh Euro NCAP results give five stars to the new Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, which has an optionally available safety system that, if the driver becomes unresponsive, safely manoeuvres the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a halt.

This function referred to as Active Emergency Stop Assist helps to give the EQE a ‘Very Good’ result and makes it the highest-scoring car tested by Euro NCAP so far in its Assisted Driving gradings.

Also pulling five stars was the new BMW X1, due for launch here soon, along with the 2 Series Active Tourer and Volkswagen Golf 8. The Golf has recently been updated with a centre airbag, lap pretensioners, junction assist and a fatigue detection system.

Finally, the Seat Arona was awarded four stars, primarily due to the lack of knee and centre airbags and a somewhat low 65% score in the vulnerable road user test.

And no, none of the battery-electric vehicles exploded during the testing.