Polestar 3 electric SUV revealed

Polestar has revealed its all-new Polestar 3 SUV in Copenhagen. We were over that way anyway, so swung by to check it out and have a chat to Polestar boss, Thomas Ingenlath. Here’s what we found out.

First of all; the power. The Polestar 3 is the first all-electric performance SUV produced by the brand and as such launches with a rear-biased dual-motor arrangement that produces 360kW of power and 840Nm of torque. But for those wanting a little extra, there’s also an optional performance pack that delivers 380kW and 910Nm. Zero-100kph is claimed to be five seconds (or 4.7 with the performance pack) and it boasts a top speed of 210kph.

Continuing with the power theme, the Polestar 3’s 400V lithium-ion, 111kWh battery pack provides a WLTP-tested driving range of up to 610km, has a DC charging capacity of up to 250kW and is also equipped for bidirectional charging, so can be used as a power source too.

Supplied The Polestar 3 is the brand’s first SUV, and it looks mighty impressive.

The above numbers are obviously impressive enough, but as Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath emphasised, they are just a small part of the story.

Ingeniath said that the Polestar 3 is a very important step for the company as it defines the very heart of the brand in terms of size, luxury, ambition and design. Unlike its predecessors, It was designed from day one as a Polestar, so has allowed them to expand their unique brand offerings, including what an SUV should look like.

Supplied Interestingly, the Polestar 3 is the first vehicle to be designed as a Polestar from day one.

“Everybody loves SUVs, you get in and out easily, you have a great overview from inside and you feel cool driving them. But SUVs can be bad too, they drink too much, people think they are dangerous and some of them look aggressive,” said Ingenlath.

So by ‘keeping the good and getting rid of the bad’ Polestar 3, ‘the SUV for the electric age’, was created.

In terms of overall architecture, they began by placing the large battery low down between the wheels and, to help create a large interior space, stretched out the wheelbase as well. The space between the first and second row seats offers generous amounts of legroom and are tilted to a ‘sports car’ inspired position which allowed them to lower the roofline and create a more aerodynamic ‘fast’ silhouette.

Supplied The looks are very Polestar, as is the performance.

With the 3, Polestar says it has preserved the stance, ground clearance and high seating position of a traditional SUV but combined this with an athletic and aerodynamic roofline while maintaining a luxurious, spacious and airy cabin.

To further explain the reasoning behind what the Polestar 3 has on offer, Ingenlath wanted to ‘take electrification as a given’ and concentrate on what really matters; what the SUV gives to you, what you feel when you drive it, live with it and use it, and what a sensation it is to own it.

Ingenlath said that one of the reasons people enjoy driving cars is that they can be alone, relax and listen to their music (maybe even sing along). So in conjunction with audio brand Bowers and Wilkins they have created a rather remarkable sound system – 25 speakers fill the cabin with an immersive surround sound set up (plus there are three more outside to let pedestrians know there is an EV approaching). They are driven by a 28-channel amplifier producing a total system output of 1750 watts with Dolby Atmos.

Supplied Two motors means all-wheel drive, but the rear is more powerful, Polestar says.

Smell, or in fact, lack thereof, is next. According to reports, ambient air pollution is the cause of millions of premature deaths globally each year, so Polestar have made an extra effort to ensure the air you breathe in Polestar 3 is clean and healthy. In association with CabinAir, there is a three-stage filtration system that completely exchanges the 3000 litres of the SUV’s cabin air every minute, ensuring that you breathe fresh and oxygen rich air.

The Polestar 3 is the first car from the brand to feature centralised computing with the Nvidia Drive core computer, running software from Volvo Cars. This AI brain processes data from the car’s multiple sensors and cameras to enable advanced driver-assistance safety features and driver monitoring.

There are also interior radar sensors that can detect sub-millimetre movements in the interior of the car, to help protect against accidentally leaving children or pets inside. This system is also linked to the climate control system to avoid heat stroke or hypothermia.

Supplied Three-stage cabin filtration means healthier air to breathe, while a 1750 watt, 25 speaker audio system deafens you.

On top of this, there are up to 10 airbags mounted around the cabin ready to keep you safe should you get into an accident and next year, Lidar will become an option for those wishing to head down the autonomous driving route.

Polestar says the 3’s centre of gravity is 100mm lower than that of an ICE SUV, with the weight distribution between the two axles being virtually 50/50. As seen in Polestar 1, the 3 has torque vectoring which controls the torque distributed between the right and left rear wheel individually, improving agility at low speed and stability at high speed.

The Polestar 3 comes with air suspension as standard which automatically changes ride height depending on speed and it also comes with active dampers that switch between comfort and performance every two milliseconds, meaning that at a speed of 90kph, the suspension updates and adjusts every five centimetres of road.

Supplied The active dampers adjust themselves every two milliseconds for maximum comfort.

In terms of styling, functional features like door handles and windows are flush against the surface like the fuselage of a plane, reducing drag and giving the SUV its modern look, while an inverted aerofoil on the bonnet sucks down the defected air and directs this to a second wing on the rear to reduce turbulence behind the SUV, reducing drag (0.296 Cd) and therefore giving more real world range.

With grilles being unnecessary for EVs, Polestar has changed the focus from breathing to seeing, with the introduction of SmartZone. Located below the front aero wing, SmartZone is a collection of forward-facing sensors, a heated radar module and camera, and now becomes a signature of Polestar design.

Inside, two closed-loop driver monitoring cameras bring eye tracking technology from Smart Eye to a Polestar for the first time. The cameras monitor the driver’s eyes and can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver.

Supplied In keeping with the Swedish design, the interior is beautifully minimalistic.

Materials used inside Polestar 3 have been selected for their sustainability credentials, while raising premium aesthetics and luxury tactility. These include bio-attributed MicroTech, animal welfare-certified leather and fully traceable wool upholsteries.

The Polestar 3 is 4900mm long, 2120mm wide (including mirrors) and 1630mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2980mm, with ground clearance of 211mm and a kerb weight of between 2584 and 2670kg, depending on specification. Rear luggage capacity of 484 litres (with the seats up) is complimented by a 32 litre ‘frunk’, while it also has a braked towing capacity of 2200 kg.

Polestar has so far revealed that the 3 has an indicative launch price 89,900 Euro (NZ$155,600), but hasn’t yet given a local price. The Performance Pack is also listed at 6600 Euro (NZ$11,400). The Polestar 3 will initially be produced in China, however, by 2024 Polestar expects to build it in the USA as well, and while it will definitely come to New Zealand, deliveries aren’t expected to begin locally until 2024.