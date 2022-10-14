Watch Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS blast the Nurburgring

Porsche's latest 911 GT3 RS has been sent around the Nurburgring, and it's predictably quick.

Porsche has sent its brand new 911 GT3 RS around the Nurburgring where it, predictably, posted an insanely fast time. Although, weirdly, it’s not a new record... in some areas.

The bewinged and be-nostriled 911 GT3 RS stopped the clock at 6min 49.328sec, which is about two seconds behind the five-year-old Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and more than six seconds slower than the special Manthey Racing GT2 RS.

It is about seven seconds quicker than the old GT3 RS, and more than ten seconds faster than a standard GT3... Although that’s understandable when you consider it generates three times the downforce at 285kph.

Supplied Porsche’s new 911 GT3 RS has been through the Green Hell in ‘far from ideal’ conditions.

Comparing it with the Manthey GT2 RS might be a bit unfair, considering it has a bunch of extra bits to make it go faster around corners on top of the standard GT2 RS’ package. But, considering both versions of the GT2 RS are way up on power compared to the GT3 with more than 520kW versus 386kW, the new kid’s time is still very impressive.

A better show of Porsche’s ongoing speed improvements might with the 918 Spyder hypercar, oddly enough. That car generates 652kW of combined output from a 4.6-litre V8 and two electric motors, and ran the Nurburging gauntlet back in 2013 with the optional lightweight and aero-improving Weissach Package.

It managed a time of 6min 57sec, eight seconds slower than the new GT3 RS.

Porsche said the conditions of the ‘Ring were “far from ideal,” hinting at the possibility of shaving some time in another attempt.

“We lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind, but I’m still very happy with the lap,” said driver and brand ambassador, Jorg Bermeister.

Supplied The crazy aerodynamics generate a total of 860kg of downforce at 285kph.

“In the fast sections in particular, the 911 GT3 RS is in a league of its own. Here it’s on a level usually reserved for top-class racing cars. The car is also setting new standards in braking.

“Fast laps on the Nordschleife are simply so much fun in this car.” Can’t imagine those wind gusts were much fun though...

Andreas Preuninger, director of GT cars, agreed: “Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Dottinger Hohe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time.”