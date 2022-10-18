Old Leaf batteries find new life as EV chargers in Waikato

The Nissan Leaf will continue to power EVs around Waikato even after it is no longer on the road itself.

Two new fast chargers have been built on the Waikato Expressway, powered by out-of-commission Nissan Leaf batteries.

The chargers, located in Mercer, will offer 180kW and 24kW charge rates, and by early 2023 use a system powered by recycled Leaf batteries to reduce load on the power grid. Basically, they are charged from the grid during off-peak times and stored for whenever people need to charge their cars. When the stored energy is used, the chargers will tap into the grid.

Counties Energy Chief Executive Judy Nicholl said the new site offers one of the most unique EV charging experiences in the country.

“We’re extremely excited to launch this high-powered EV charging solution for drivers, offering fast and convenient charging to keep EV drivers on the move.

“Powered by the soon-to-be-installed second-life battery this is a prime example of our distributed systems operator strategy as we work towards decarbonisation and reimagining our energy future.”

Jodine Laing, group head of communications for Counties Energy, told Stuff that the battery system could potentially be used in situations where, instead of having to build costly new network, Counties could instead use the system to power chargers in a remote location such as Kaiaua or Port Waikato if a main power line is cut during a storm, for example.

The launch also comes with a changeover for Counties Energy’s charging network from free to paid.

“As we invest in new infrastructure with enhanced EV charging options, we’re also implementing paid charging across all EV chargers located in our network region. While we’ve offered charging for free for all users for the last three years, our cost-effective charging will commence from today.”

According to the Counties Energy website, pricing is set at 25 cents/kWh and 15 cents per minute for the 24kW charger at Mercer Service Centre; 24 cents/kWh and 24 cents/minute at the various 50kW chargers; and 50 cents/kWh and 25 cents/minute at the 180kW charger at the Mercer Service Centre.

“We’re bringing customers more payment options on our OpenLoop platform with on-account charging, and a pay-as-you-go option coming soon in 2023. Customers with Octopus Energy as their electricity retailer can also pay via their electricity account,” Nicholl added.