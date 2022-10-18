Ducati turns up the wick with 180kW Panigale V4 R

Ducati has pushed its Panigale V4 R to new heights for 2023.

Ducati has unleashed the latest and greatest version of the Panigale V4, the race-ready R model.

The new version of the V4 R gets special carbon fibre winglets, a new white-accented livery, and a bunch of mechanical improvements.

Those improvements include ‘gun drilled’ titanium conrods, which allows the passage of oil from the head to the small end, improving lubrication and reliability in “extreme conditions.” The pistons have a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated skirt, a first for a road engine, and a new geometry that shaves 5 grams and reduces the forces of inertia.

Supplied The new Ducati Panigale V4 R boasts a host of engine improvements, pushing power to nearly 180kW.

Other engine changes include a more aggressive profile of the intake cams.

As standard, the 998cc engine produces 162.5kW, slightly down on previous numbers owing to Euro5 exhaust emissions. That’s a fairly simple problem to fix though, with the track-only racing exhaust allowing the engine to breathe properly and push power to 176.7kW.

Supplied That track-only exhaust is key to unleashing the full amount of power.

Add in some specially developed Shell oil, which reduces mechanical friction by 10% and ups power at the redline, and the new V4 R is rated at 179kW at a screaming 15,500rpm. Wet weight is rated at 194kg, which means is quite close to a 1kW/kg power to weight ratio.

The transmission uses the same gear ratios as the World Superbike racers, meaning longer first, second and sixth gears, and a similarly derived dry clutch.

New engine modes are included, with ‘Full’ unleashing every watt of power the Desmosedici Stradale has to offer with electronic aids only in effect in first gear. Meanwhile, ‘Low’ reduces power to 119kW for better road riding characteristics. ‘High’ and ‘Medium’ are also offered, each offering bespoke throttle maps for “optimum drive every time the throttle is opened”.

Supplied For the first time, the Panigale V4 R will be numbered.

The rest of the electronics suite has been updated and refined for the new model, as you might expect, as has the digital dashboard. Fully adjustable mechanical suspennsion is standard fare, with the front Ohlins NPX 25/30 forks offering 5mm more travel and the rear shock reducing stiffness to aid stability.

Finally, each new Panigale V4 R will be numbered for the first time in the model’s history, verified by a plaque on the steering head.

Kiwi pricing is set at $77,500, which isn’t too bad considering the performance and exclusivity on offer.