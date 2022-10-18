The Avenger is Jeep's first fully electric vehicle

The Jeep Avenger will represent the first all-electric offering from the brand.

Jeep has shown off its first fully electric vehicle at the Paris Motor Show, to be badged Avenger.

The SUV will launch as the smallest model in Jeep’s line-up, below the Renegade, riding on the STLA Small platform from parent company Stellantis shared with the likes of the Peugeot e-2008.

It brings a new take on Jeep’s traditional styling, with a seven-slot grille up front, trapezoidal arches housing 18-inch wheels, a floating rear pillar, high-set rear door handles and taillights that are apparently inspired by classic X fuel cans, a recurring theme inside and outside the SUV.

Supplied The Avenger will be Jeep’s first fully electric vehicle when it goes on sale next year.

Jeep has equipped the Avenger with a new 400 volt electric propulsion system which combines a new electric motor and a new battery. The motor produces 115kW/260Nm, while the 54kWh battery offers a WLTP-rated range of 400km and can charge at rates up to 100kW.

Selec-Terrain drive modes will feature, including Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand options, while Jeep says the Avenger offers the “best ground clearance in the category” (200 mm), as well as approach (20 degrees), breakover (20 degrees) and departure (32 degrees) angles.

Supplied So far, only the front-wheel drive Avenger has been confirmed.

It will be a front-wheel drive model at launch, but Jeep used the Paris Motor Show to reveal an ‘Avenger 4x4 Concept’, previewing a potential off-road version.

“The Avenger has been designed as a Jeep vehicle from the outset, and the all-electric 4x2 model already offers some of the best-in-class capabilities that identify the Jeep brand,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep’s CEO.

“But we couldn’t help but wonder, what would happen if we injected the Jeep brand’s four-wheel drive electrified capabilities into a compact package, while retaining the brand’s unique design language, capability and personality?

Supplied Jeep did tease this awesome 4x4 concept at the Paris Motor Show, however...

The 4x4 Concept bears a similar face as the production model but gets fatter bumpers, a wider track, more aggressive off-road-ready tyres and tow hooks. Jeep added that it has a better approach angle of 21 degrees, while departure is up to 34 degrees. Breakover is still rated at 20 degrees, as is the 200mm of ground clearance.

Meanwhile, the front end has additional protection, with thicker cladding and there are extra built-in flood lights to improve visibility when driving at night.

Unfortunately, the 4x4 Concept remains just that with no mentioned plans for production. The Avenger will initially be sold in Europe starting next year, and a right-hand drive version has been confirmed for the UK and Japan. However, there’s no word on if it will make it to New Zealand.